TIME FOR THE GOP LEADERSHIP TO SIDELINE THE RINOS ...

McCain Announces Opposition to Republican Health Bill, Likely Dooming It Senator John McCain of Arizona announced on Friday that he would oppose the latest proposal to repeal the Affordable Care Act, leaving Republican leaders with little hope of succeeding in their last-ditch attempt to dismantle the health law. Mr. McCain, who killed the previous repeal effort with his dramatic “no” vote in July, released a statement saying that he could not “in good conscience” support the latest proposal, by Senators Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who is Mr. McCain’s closest friend in the Senate. “I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal,” Mr. McCain said. “I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not yet really tried. Nor could I support it without knowing how much it will cost, how it will affect insurance premiums, and how many people will be helped or hurt by it.” With two other Republican senators likely to vote no, Mr. McCain’s opposition to the bill could be fatal, as Senate Republicans could afford to lose no more members. <Source>

For eight years, the GOP has campaigned on the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, known colloquially as “Obamacare.” They cried that the needed the House to offer-up legislation and the GOP voters gave them the House. They complained that their legislation died in the Senate, and the GOP voters gave them the House and the Senate. And, they cried that former President Obama would veto anything sent to him to protect his namesake legacy legislation and GOP voters gave them the House, the Senate, and the Presidency.

And the GOP failed their constituents. It was all talk, smoke, and mirrors. They did not have adequate replacement legislation ready to go. There was to be no appeal and replace. Each effort on health care failed – blocked by the progressive socialist Democrats and their RINO buddies like John McCain and his best friend, Lindsey Graham.

So it is debatable whether or not the GOP voters will listen once again in the 2018 congressional election cycle and return GOP to a majority in the House and Senate. Admittedly, the progressives have nothing to campaign on except their opposition to Donald Trump, much in the same way the GOP campaigned against the corrupt, lying Marxist known as Hillary Clinton or the communist Bernie Sanders.

This may not be the first time that John McCain has sold out America and Americans …

Why Has John McCain Blocked Info on MIAs? John McCain, who has risen to political prominence on his image as a Vietnam POW war hero, has, inexplicably, worked very hard to hide from the public stunning information about American prisoners in Vietnam who, unlike him, didn’t return home. Throughout his Senate career, McCain has quietly sponsored and pushed into federal law a set of prohibitions that keep the most revealing information about these men buried as classified documents. Thus the war hero people would logically imagine to be a determined crusader for the interests of POWs and their families became instead the strange champion of hiding the evidence and closing the books. Almost as striking is the manner in which the mainstream press has shied from reporting the POW story and McCain’s role in it, even as McCain has made his military service and POW history the focus of his presidential campaign. Reporters who had covered the Vietnam War have also turned their heads and walked in other directions. McCain doesn’t talk about the missing men, and the press never asks him about them. <Source>

It has been suggested that the reason John McCain has pursued this course of action is two-fold. One, it would be embarrassing to the United States to discover that our elected officials deliberately left American soldiers that were being held for ransom pending the payment of war reparations to North View Nam – payment which never came. And two, suppressing prisoner accounts and official NV records that detailed the extent of John McCain’s cooperation and collaboration with the enemy – even though such cooperation could be forgiven because it was coerced under the most brutal of torture.

Like the despicable John Kerry, McCain is not a man to be trusted …

In fact, the evidence appears to suggest that John McCain is a RINO (Republican In Name Only), an aisle-hopping progressive who is willing to do almost anything to pursue the progressive agenda. Thus we find McCain-Feingold, the failed campaign contribution legislation; McCain-Kennedy, the failed immigration reform and amnesty legislation; McCain-Lieberman, the failed global warming legislation; and other amendments which promote the interests of progressive socialist Democrats over his own GOP party. The conclusion that John McCain stands for John McCain is almost inescapable.

Bottom line …

Personally, I believe that the RINO obstructionism is a planned and caluclated move to drive President Donald Trump into the arms and agenda of the progressive socialist democrats "in order to get something done," much in the same way California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was forced to turn to the progressives in order to demonstrate he was "doing the people's business." Both men were progressive RINOs and could be easily manipulated toward that legislation they naturally favored. Both men appointed progressive socialist democrats to major positions of power over similarly qualified Republicans in order to curry favor with the opposition.

It is time for the GOP leadership to sideline the RINOs. Strip them of their committee assignments and give them a closet for an office. Betrayal is betrayal. If the GOP cannot act in the best interests of the GOP, how are we to believe that they will act in the best interests of America and Americans. After all, doesn’t the GOP profess to honor, support, and defend the Constitution of the United States and represent ALL Americans on the basis of fiscal and social prudence.

Our President is a RINO, but he has an excellent sense of which the way the wind is blowing. He will do the right thing if it is accepted by the American people.

We are so screwed.

-- steve

