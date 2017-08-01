THE FART OF THE DEAL: TRUMP CAVES TO PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS

Blowing in the wind …

I am unsure that Trump has not become a progressive socialist Democrat ...

(1) Tacitly endorsed a Democrat Senate candidate from North Dakota, the embattled Sen. Heidi Heitkamp who is the most vulnerable incumbent Democrat in 2018. I wonder how GOP challenger Tom Campbell will react to the campaign commercials showing Trump praising his opponent or her stepping off Air Force One?

(2) Spoke at length about how Obama's unconstitutional "Executive Amnesty" should be enshrined by Congressional law. Definitely not a rejection of Obama's unconstitutional power play. And, said not one word about protecting our Southern Border.

(3) Without consulting the Republican Speaker of the House or Senate Majority Leader, negotiated directly with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to raise the debt ceiling without any conditions such as cost offsets. Trump killed the Ryan conversation that decried attaching the hurricane relief bills to a continuing spending resolution and Secretary of the Treasury Mnuchin's push to move the spending vote past the midterm elections.

(4) Ignore the first rule of negotiations and accepted the Democrat's opening position.

(5) Announced that he wants to get rid of the debt ceilings entirely and will work with Senate Minority Leader Schumer to do the dirty deed. This would enable unlimited government borrowing and spending.

(6) Wrote a tweet about not prosecuting anyone under DACA at the behest of Nancy Pelosi.

(7) The progressives now have established a negotiation precedent that they need not give Trump anything other than praise in the media in return for effectively pursuing their agenda.

Bottom line …

You noticed that nobody has leaked the contents of Trump's conversation with Pelosi and Schumer.

I didn't vote for Trump to advance the Democrat's agenda. I also didn't vote for Jeb Bush or Marco Rubio because of their immigration policies; policies that were roundly mocked by candidate Trump. Now Trump is Jeb Bush.

We are so screwed.

-- steve