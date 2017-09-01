THE COMMUNISTS BEHIND BLACK LIVES MATTERS

In response to the leadership of Black Lives Matter who want the media and others to “stop saying white ‘privilege’ and start saying white ‘supremacy,” perhaps we should stop saying Black Lives Matter and start saying “communists.”
BLM Leader: Stop Saying White 'Privilege,' Start Saying White 'Supremacy' – "White privilege is only half of the conversation.”
A co-founder of Black Lives Matter-Toronto released a video last week in which he urged allies of the movement to stop using the term "white privilege" and start saying "white supremacy” instead, according to The Daily Wire.
“Popular social justice discourse has used ‘white privilege’ to describe the benefits that come with whiteness,” Janaya Khan, International Ambassador for Black Lives Matter (that's right -- BLM has an "international ambassador"), said in the video. “The problem with describing white privilege is that it looks at the individual as opposed to the system itself.”
Khan, a transgender Canadian immigrant, notes that the concept of white privilege doesn't necessarily apply to every white person in the U.S., but collectively, whites benefit from a system built on the concept of white supremacy, a concept that continues to be reinforced through our culture and educational system. Khan defines white supremacy as “the inherent belief that white people are superior to all other racialized groups and should, therefore, dominate society... We can’t be more afraid of naming white supremacy than of white supremacy. White privilege is only half of the conversation.”
Khan recently married BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors, and has since been very active with the organization speaking on college campuses, protesting President Trump, and garnering fans among BLM's radical supporters: "feminists, socialists, communists and other groups,” according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
One of those fans is radical darling Angela Davis, formerly associated with the terroristic Black Panther Party of the 1960s. Khan and Cullors met privately with Davis in Los Angeles earlier this year and, as The Daily Wire reported previously, "discussed the importance of changing vocabularies in pursuit of abolishing systems of oppression, such as policing, prisons, and capitalism."
Khan concludes the video by saying, “We must stop white supremacists, but we also must fight the system that produces them.”
Of course, there is no "system" in America that produces white supremacists, which are the most marginalized, discredited, and inconsequential hate group in the country, despite what the left-leaning news media would like you to believe. But hyping the chimera of "systemic racism" is necessary to advance the anti-American, anti-law enforcement, anti-capitalist narrative of the Black Lives Matter radicals. <Source>
The players …
In the spring of 2016, Cullors married partner Janaya Khan, a black transgender immigrant born and raised in Toronto who is one of the organizing members of Black Lives Matter, Toronto Chapter, http://blacklivesmatter.ca, PO Box 30315, York Lanes, North York, ON M3J2C1. Cullors is a co-founder of Black Lives Matter and is the group’s West Coast Coordinator.’'
Cullors describes herself as a queer polyamorous practitioner of Ifà, a religious tradition from Nigeria. Friday, Nov 27, 2015, published quote: “I was trained to believe in an international fight against U.S. imperialism.” Cullors herself ends events with a “prayer” she recites from Assata Shakur’s Letter to the Movement: “It is our duty to fight for freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains.”
Everyone wants to believe that the BLM movement is a well-intentioned effort to address serious racial tensions that exist in American society, and specifically those that have been in the media spotlight when blacks have died during encounters with law enforcement. Unfortunately, it is important to understand that the top leadership of BLM and its ultimate aims go far beyond that.
The BLM network, organized in 2013, is a front project of the Marxist-Leninist Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO). The BLM coordinators and co-founders are well known Marxist agitators that work towards the downfall of the United States government. BLM activists represent a significant threat to law abiding American citizens and law enforcement officers.
BLM co-founders and many BLM activists have shown a sustained disregard for U.S. laws and law enforcement officers. Activists supported by BLM have incited violent demonstrations resulting in riots and destruction of property, along with civilian harm and the multiple deaths of law enforcement officers. Individuals responsible for the ambush and murder of multiple law enforcement officers across the nation have used the BLM platform to rationalize their crimes.
Members of the BLM network define their actions as being “at war” with the United States government. Black Lives Matter (BLM) and the Movement for Black Lives (M4BL) are FRSO sponsored organizations. ‘'
The FRSO is identified as the “hereditary descendant” of the New Communist Movement.
Co-founders of the Black Lives Matter platform
Alicia Garza, Opal Tometi and Patrisse Cullors have all previously worked at and continue to be employed by front groups of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO). The FRSO’s published goal is “…a single, unified, multinational Communist party,” and it is recognized as one of the four largest radical Left organizations in the United States <Source>
Bottom line ...
This is a classic example of tyranny by the minority. Where good people are so afraid to speak out against real injustice, that they remain silent and complicit. The communists have infiltrated our government and our major institutions. They have armed and given money to groups that promote the violent overthrow of the United States government. Yet the media remains relatively silent. Former President Barack Obama may go down in history as a traitor and the facilitator of mass murder as he not only allowed the Iranians to secure their nuclear weapons program’s future – but provided over $150 billion to this rogue regime.
It is time to speak truth to power. Even with perilous consequences.
We are so screwed.
