SEE FOR YOURSELF THE SORRY STATE OF AFFAIRS AT AMERICAN UNIVERSITIES

If you want to see why ordinary Americans are increasingly turning to Donald Trump …

"Your f***ing freedom of speech is genocide, homeboy." “So this guy thought it would be a good idea to go into a conference wearing this f***ing hat,” the student who stole the hat states. “Look at the kind of sh*t he’s wearing, You know what this represents? This represents genocide—genocide of a bunch of people.” Vitale then tries to explain that “you do not get to take other people’s property that is legally theirs in this country,” to which the unidentified thief replies, “man, f*** your laws.” “Do you have any f***ing conscience?” she goes on to ask, questioning why Vitale would dare to wear a MAGA hat on campus and telling him that his “f***ing freedom of speech is genocide, homeboy.” “I swear to God I could burn this sh*t. I swear to God I could burn this sh*t,” she continues as several staffers look on. “Are you people not going to do anything? She is stealing my property,” Vitale pleads, though the altercation went on for several more minutes. Angry student steals MAGA hat, demands victim be punished

Here is an ignorant, loud-mouthed radical who hates America and thinks that she has some form of privilege. She sounds like a radical communist agitator. Even worse, the mediator is a mealy-mouthed pussy who should call the campus police and have them arrest her for assault on another student and creating a public disturbance. If this would have been the other way around, a white hectoring a person of color, you can bet they would be under arrest with the national media playing an endless 24/7 loop.

Listen to the lies about genocide, mass deportation, and her other grievances, and you wonder where she is getting her indoctrination. Could it be that she is just mirroring her radical progressive socialist democrat indoctrinators?

Bottom line …

Here in California, the University of California has been radicalized by those liberal elites who believe that their communist philosophy gives them the right to tell others how they should live. The progressives talk about free speech and diversity -- but allow Muslims to attack Jews. The progressives speak about diversity and yet continue to create courses that increase racial and sexual strife; and in the process turn-out students with worthless degrees that can only be used in academic, NGO, or government settings.

A significant portion of our population is being disrespected by radical leftists who are encouraged by today’s virtue-signaling, guilt-ridden elitists who hate their country or want to fit in with their social milieu. Can you believe that this might be a typical a university student: ignorant of the facts, ignores diversity of opinion, and thinks they are above the law.

We are so screwed.

-- steve