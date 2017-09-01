RADICAL PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS WILL DESTROY AMERICA

Example …

We can plainly see that communism, under controlled conditions like those found in the repressive Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, or in the wild in authoritarian and repressive regimes such as those found in Cuba, Venezuela, and elsewhere, only produce mediocrity and the equality of misery. It is a crime against humanity what has been done in North Korea, Cuba, and Venezuela – and yet the radical progressive socialist democrats ignore the facts.

We can make a moral case that “all lives matter,” yet the radical progressive socialist democrats support those in the Black Lives Matter movement, thugs who use intimidation and violence when someone suggests that “all lives matter.”

And when the two plainly collide, the radical progressive socialist democrats and the corrupt mainstream media remain silent …

Bottom line …

With all of the bullsh*t surrounding the word “woke” to indicate awareness of social justice issues in a community, most citizens cannot see the clear and present danger our enemies from within present to America and all Americans.

We are so screwed.

-- steve