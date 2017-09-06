PRESIDENT TRUMP GETS PLAYED: GIVES UP AGENDA FOR DEMOCRAT KIND WORDS?

Did President Donald Trump just sell out the very people who voted for him by forgoing that which he promised the American people?

Perhaps it is not so amazing when you consider that Donald Trump is a RINO (Republican In Name Only), probably not even a RINO, but a self-aggrandizing publicity hound seeking self-satisfaction through attention and publicity. It is not enough for Trump to have achievements, he must be seen by others achieving, and it is not official until the achievements are noted in the media.

Pelosi, Schumer gained ‘leverage’ in Trump debt deal

Democrats heaped praise on President Trump Thursday for agreeing to their offer of a short-term debt limit, saying they see it as the start of the deal-making chief executive Mr. Trump had promised during the campaign.

[OCS: Other than kind words from the progressive socialist democrats and the media, can anyone explain what the GOP or the American public got in return? Instead of demanding funding for the border protection wall and shutting down the government if necessary, Trump just extended funding the progressive agenda in full.]

Mr. Trump exchanged calls with both House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, who told him they hope his deal-making extends to finding a permanent replacement for DACA, the deportation amnesty the president announced he would phase out.

[OCS: DACA never had the force of law as it was implemented by one of Obama’s unilateral executive orders. DACA was and is unconstitutional and to make fact out of fiction would be to continue trampling the Constitution of the United States. All of the media scenarios of a round-up and deportation of children is a bogus attention grab – no president, has ever rounded up children as a class and then deported them on the basis of their immigration status. So-called dreamers existed before former President Obama and suffered little or no real threat of being deported. What this appears to be is little more than a path to legal recognition and then on to full citizenship and a lifetime of voting for progressive socialist democrats.]

Mrs. Pelosi even [gave] credit for a tweet Mr. Trump issued Thursday morning assuring DACA recipients they don’t have to worry about being deported for at least the next six months, as the program is phased out.

[OCS: Stroke the Trump ego and he will roll over so you can rub him some more.]

The Democratic leaders seem to have gained new influence with the president this week, as the country faced a number of looming fiscal deadlines.

[OCS: How quickly the progressive socialist democrats turned President Trump into the liberal he always was – and still wants to be. All under the guise of being beloved for his benevolent leadership.]

Mr. Trump accepted their proposal of an immediate cash infusion to address disaster relief, a three-month spending bill to get the government into fiscal year 2018, and a short-term debt increase. GOP leaders in Congress had wanted a long-term debt increase, hoping to avoid another divisive fight in December, but Mr. Trump undercut them.

[OCS: The master deal-maker couldn’t realize that the progressives were forced to fund ANY disaster relief proposal without having to give up control over the continuing resolution that simply continued profligate congressional spending, mostly on progressive agenda items. Debt, like government, always seems to get bigger when you peek behind the headlines. And yes, Trump certainly screwed over Congress AND HIS PARTY by “undercutting” them. Not exactly something he should be proud of.]

Mr. Schumer described the deal as a “compromise,” though analysts said Democrats got exactly what they were asking for in the deal. “I give the president credit for understanding that in the Oval Office when Leader Pelosi and I made the compromise suggestion,” Mr. Schumer said. Mrs. Pelosi said Mr. Trump gave them “leverage” by agreeing to the shorter debt negotiation, meaning they get another chance to make demands in three months, when the debt ceiling gets reimposed.

[OCS: Some deal maker? Of course, there are the cheerleaders who will see this as part of some brilliant Trump negotiating strategy that apparently will pay off in the future. Somewhat like spending money on global warming that cannot be predicted nor proven with any degree of certainty without fudging the numbers and using weasel-words..]

She said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ended up giving Democrats the chance to make their case when he raised the issue of tying the stopgap spending bill — a “continuing resolution” — to the disaster and debt package. “The fact that they brought up the CR really strengthened our hand,” she said. <Source: Pelosi, Schumer gained 'leverage' in Trump debt deal - Washington Times>