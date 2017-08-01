NORTH KOREA: THE STAR TREK OPTION

By threatening its neighbors, U.S. allies, and the United States, the leadership of North Korea has imperiled its own people and have doomed them to death, destruction, and misery. America cannot rely on the United Nations when a large proportion of its member-states are openly anti-America. The United Nations, on its own accord, has failed to prevent genocide and ethnic cleansing as well as having some of the worst human rights violators serve as the head of the Human Rights Commission.

Clearly, an entire generation of U.S. Presidents have been duped: Carter, Clinton, Bush (41 & 43), and Obama are all collectively responsible for the current situation.

There are only a few options --

Do nothing and expose America to greater peril as time goes on.

Appease North Korea and expose America to greater demands and danger as time goes on.

In doing nothing and appeasing North Korea, America loses its standing with its own people and allies.

Limited preemptive strike on North Korea. Potentially sacrificing our nearby allies in South Korea and Japan.

Massive preemptive strike on North Korea. Possibly sacrificing our nearby allies in South Korea and Japan.

Both of these options have severe repercussions for our allies, and the threat grows greater each and every day.

The China Option:

Plead with China to assist with North Korea and overlook their massive theft of intellectual property that makes them a stronger military and financial threat to America. This would allow the Chinese to use the North Koreans as leverage to disadvantage America in any number of ways that can severely impact our economic viability in an expanding world.

The Star Trek Option:

A FINAL WARNING AND THE DESTRUCTION OF ANY AND ALL MISSILES, SATELLITES, AND VESSELS WHICH EXIT THE QUARANTINE ZONE.

While this assumes that we have the forces available to take such an action, it places the world on notice that we will not sit idly by. As for the Russians and the Chinese, denying them access to American financial systems and markets would cripple their economies.

Now is the time to enhance our nuclear arsenal and the socialists and communists like Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and their fellow travelers be damned.

We are so screwed.

-- steve