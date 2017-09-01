NO MORE TAX SUBSIDIES FOR THE NFL ...

It is my right not to subsidize wealthy owners and players with taxpayer funds if they engage in political activities …

It is one thing to disrespect the man who is the President of the United States, it is something else to disrespect the country that provided these pampered, privileged multi-millionaire players and owners with the opportunity to join the 1% that their preferred political party is always protesting.

If they want to protest Trump, let them burn his effigy in the parking lot … and then enter a politics-free stadium.

steve