NEVER FORGET: SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 AND THE ISLAMIC TERRORISTS WHO KILLED OUR FAMILIES, FRIENDS, AND FELLOW AMERICANS

Even today, it is about the progressive socialist democrats and their desire to convey an advantage to Islamic terrorists and disadvantage our allies in the Middle East. Almost like they were invested in restoring an Islamic Caliphate ruled by the Muslim Brotherhood.

I can remember it as if it were yesterday, President Obama addressed the nation on the crisis in Syria -- a civil war between Muslim factions that both hate the United States. And, as usual, President Obama is on the wrong side of history, against the dictator who was protecting minorities and on the side of the rebels who want to establish strict Sharia law and proceed with the ethnic cleansing of Christians and other minorities they regard to be infidels.

We have no business in this fight -- let alone fighting for the type of Islamic Jihadists who gave us the original 9/11.

President Barack Obama, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice all lied to the American people about what happened in Benghazi, Libya on the anniversary of 9/11. Covering-up a potentially criminal act of gun-running to Islamic Jihadists and possibly members of al Qaeda.

And, the Congress of the United States will not hold them to account or explain what led to the killing of four Americans, including our Ambassador to Libya, and wounding countless others who have been hidden from Congress and the mainstream media.

On this day of remembrance, we should remember that the progressive socialist democrats in power have bungled foreign policy to the point of aiding and abetting our jihadi enemies -- unconscionable and corrupt.

Still the progressive socialist democrats worry not about protecting the United States of America; but the rights of enemy combatants and how to minimize collateral damage to those whose policies dictate the placement of weapons among the civilian population. The want to release more terrorists from Guantanamo, even though at least 100 detainees returned to the battlefield against us.

On this day we should remember the Americans who died on 9/11, the troops who died attempting to insure that this would never happen again and those who fight on to keep us safe from IslamoFascists.

We should also remember our enemies, the Islamo-fascists and their agents in the United State government who facilitate their activities both overtly and covertly.

Be well, be safe and take care of yourself and your family first.

-- steve