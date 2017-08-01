This holiday is more than a time of celebration; it should also be a time of reflection …

Labor Day in the United States is a public holiday celebrated on the first Monday in September. It honors the American labor movement and the contributions that workers have made to the strength, prosperity, laws, and well-being of the country. It is the Monday of the long weekend known as Labor Day Weekend, and it is considered the unofficial end of summer in the United States. The holiday is also a federal holiday. < Source >

As we celebrate Labor Day 2017, let us not forget that the labor movement has been so thoroughly infiltrated by organized crime, socialists, and communists that they now pose a clear and present danger to our republic.

A May Day rally in Los Angeles, co-sponsored by the SEIU and various communist groups, as well as other unions, reflected yet another step in the normalization of self-identified communist and socialist ideologies in the Obama era. Not only did the SEIU help to organize the rally in conjunction with communists, they marched side-by-side with communists, while union members carried communist flags, communists carried union signs, and altogether there was no real way to tell the two apart. < Source >

If you think communists don't walk freely among us, look at this headline and then look at his belt buckle …

And while you are celebrating and relaxing, let us remember those who vigilantly stand watch over America and all Americans …

Bottom line …

With the progressive socialist democrats and a cadre of fellow travelers, the malignant RINOs (Republican In Name Only), our country and its lawful citizens are being betrayed by those whom we elect to represent our interests. Never before have we seen such betrayal of the Constitution. Imagine the upside-down, inside-out world of the progressives were U.S. sovereignty, and allegiance to America means nothing.

Where the rule of law can be overlooked by lawfully elected representatives of “We the People” and law enforcement. Where the States’ powers are being systematically eroded by increasing federalization, and rogue judiciary routinely strikes down laws that demand we enforce the laws currently on the books.

Where a class of self-serving professional politicians places themselves about their nation and their constituency.

Where special interests engage in legal bribery and call it campaigning.

When it is evident that a major politician has violated the criminal statutes and the Director of the FBI stands before the people and lies as he pursues a cover-up on behalf of the person who he believes will be the next President of the United States.

We are truly and thoroughly screwed.

-- steve