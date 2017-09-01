On September 8, 2017, Jerry Pournelle died in his sleep at 84 …

Most people may recognize Pournelle as an award-winning master of science fiction, a technologist, and a futurist And most are unaware that it really was Dr. Pournelle; having earned his PhD from the the University of Washington in political science in March 1964 and whose dissertation is titled "The American political continuum; an examination of the validity of the left-right model as an instrument for studying contemporary American political 'isms'". His undergraduate degrees, both his masters and his bachelor's degrees were in psychology.

A kind, entertaining curmudgeonly sort who did not suffer fools lightly but was gracious nevertheless.

While I could go on-and-on about his awards, accomplishments, and his extraordinary life, I will leave you with a sample of his clear-eyed observation known colloquially as Pournelle's law of Bureaucracy …

“In any bureaucracy, the people devoted to the benefit of the bureaucracy itself always get in control, and those dedicated to the goals the bureaucracy is supposed to accomplish have less and less influence, and sometimes are eliminated entirely.” He formalized it somewhat later as … “In any bureaucratic organization there will be two kinds of people: those who work to further the actual goals of the organization, and those who work for the organization itself.” ~ Jerry Pournelle (August 7, 1933 – September 8, 2017)

The memorial service will be held at noon, Saturday, September 16, 2017, at St. Francis De Sales Church located at 13370 Valleyheart Dr, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423. All are welcome.

Bottom line …

It is a shame when great men pass without much fanfare or fuss. Jerry wasn’t a politician or a celebrity (unless you consider the smaller science fiction and techie worlds) deserving of wall-to-wall media attention, at least for a few days.

You might want to see some of Jerry’s work, wit, and wisdom at https://www.jerrypournelle.com/.