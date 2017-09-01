JANE FONDA AT THE 2017 EMMYS – STILL A TRAITOR

Progressive socialist Democrats Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, and Lily Tomlin spoofed their 1980 movie Nine to Five as a way of not so subtly denigrating President Donald Trump …

FONDA: “Back in 1980, in that movie, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.” TOMLIN: “And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.”

Let us not forget that Jane Fonda provided material aid and comfort to our enemies during a time of war. In fact, her specific actions were alleged to have resulted in the continuing torture of some of the prisoners held at the so-called Hanoi Hilton where Senator John McCain was held and horribly tortured.

In July 1972, during the waning days of U.S. military involvement in Vietnam, actress Jane Fonda incurred the enmity of untold thousands of Vietnam veterans and their families (as well as service members for generations to come) when she arrived in Hanoi, North Vietnam , and began a two-week tour of the country. Fonda visited North Vietnamese villages, hospitals, schools, and factories damaged in the war, weaving her comments about what she observed at those sites with denunciations of U.S. military policy in recordings broadcast as propaganda to U.S. servicemen via Radio Hanoi ; met with international visitors and reporters who were also in North Vietnam; spent about an hour chatting with seven U.S. POWs at a meeting arranged by her North Vietnamese guides; and posed for photographs at an antiaircraft emplacement set up in a rural area just outside Hanoi.