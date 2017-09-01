We are infinitesimally small and yet our politicians continue to blow everything up into an existential crisis that can only be solved by giving the politicians more money and more political power.

Money and power which they speed freely to purchase more political power and to raise more campaign funds. Sometimes creating an issue out of thin air so both sides can fundraise for and against.

There are few principled men in government today, and even they play the political game.

We are truly screwed.

-- steve