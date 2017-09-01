DONALD TRUMP: THE ART OF THE SCHLEMIEL

SCHLEMIEL:





A Yiddish term for a stupid or backwards person.

Sometimes the truth is right before your very eyes and the emperor is indeed naked and has no new clothes …

In spite of the political pundits loudly claiming that President Donald Trump is playing multi-dimensional chess that is incomprehensible to mere mortals, I am of the mind that Donald Trump is managing his presidency like he managed the Trump Organization: loosey-goosey with a cast of questionable sycophantic characters who extoll his virtues and positions lest they find themselves being publicly attacked or worse, on the outside looking in at the people picking up their reward for going along to getting along.

How the hell can Trump embrace those who would be presiding over his impeachment for phony crimes if they held congressional majorities. Something they may well have if Trump keeps dancing with the devil and ignoring the campaign promises that got him elected? It just may be that the very people who elected him may decide that they will allow the progressive socialist Democrats to take power in the 2018 congressional election cycle and, if there is any vestige of our nation left, recapture Congress and the Presidency in 2020.

It appears that President Donald Trump has ignored the Constitution of the United States and is supporting the political position of the progressive socialist democrats. Looking more like Jeb Bush or Marco Rubio on immigration. You remember them: “Low-energy” Bush and “Small Marco” – two of the pro-Amnesty presidential candidates he campaigned against?

How could he?

BREAKING: Schumer, Pelosi announce deal with Trump on Dreamers Democratic leaders emerged from a dinner meeting Wednesday night with President Trump to say they had worked out a deal to grant permanent protections to young illegal immigrants — without having to accept funding for the president’s proposed border wall. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Mr. Trump agreed to move quickly on a bill that would “enshrine” the protections of the Obama-era DACA program — a tentative deportation amnesty — into law. The White House, in its own statement, said the dinner covered DACA, but it did not mention a final deal. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took to Twitter after the Schumer-Pelosi statement to deny that the border wall, a key promise from Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign, was sacrificed. “While DACA and border security were both discussed, excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to,” she wrote on her Twitter account. Nevertheless, the Democrats said otherwise. “We had a very productive meeting at the White House with the President,” Mr. Schumer and Mrs. Pelosi said in a joint statement after the dinner. “The discussion focused on DACA. We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides.” It’s also not clear what the DACA-like protections would mean. Democrats say it should include a full pathway to citizenship, while some Republicans counter that it should mean a legal status short of citizenship. The deal, if it comes to fruition, would be the second major bargain Mr. Trump has cut directly with the two Democratic leaders, undercutting the negotiating position of his own party’s leaders in Congress. Last week, he agreed to a large debt and spending bill that deepened the federal debt and sped relief money to victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, adding the $15 billion price tag to this year’s deepening deficit. Mr. Trump later reportedly raved to the Democratic leaders about the good press they got for striking a bargain — a noted change from the poor news coverage the president has received for working with Republicans early in his administration. Read more: Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi announce deal with Trump to protect young immigrants - Washington Times

Bottom line …

What about the definition of children – “To apply for DACA, immigrants have to have come to the US before 2007, and have been 15 or younger when they arrived and younger than 31 when DACA was created in June 2012. They had to have a nearly spotless criminal record and be enrolled in high school or have a high school diploma or equivalent.” But then again, under Obamacare, you are a child and can remain on your parent’s insurance until you are 26.

What about our children?

Aren’t they dreamers?

Don’t they deserve to be immune from the law?

What about splitting up American families when one or more parents goes to jail for a crime they committed?

But worst of all, what about the damages they suffered when entire school systems were reconfigured for those who did not speak English or who had no allegiance to the United States or who demanded that their culture be celebrated over American culture?

It appears that President Trump is following in the footsteps of that other populist Republican who claimed he was above political parties and represented the people. The one that continued the destruction of the formerly golden state of California. The one that gave us historic tax increases. The one who refused to place Republicans in positions of power – appointing for his chief of staff a long-term lesbian progressive socialist Democrat who served the previously recalled Governor as his chief of staff. The one that cut deals in order to generate some type of action that could be touted in the media. At least former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger did not hold mass cultist rallies and was unafraid to shake hands. AND, WE ALL KNOW WHAT SCHWARZENEGGER DID TO CALIFORNIA. Even going so far to commute the sentence of a murderous thug who happened to be the son of a prominent progressive socialist Democrat as a political favor.

Trump has zero legislative successes – it is all done with the smoke and mirrors of executive orders which can be rescinded in a heartbeat by the next progressive that holds office.

The truth is that Donald Trump is winging it just like Barack Obama. Yes, he kept Hillary out of the White House and nominated a conservative judge to the Supreme Court, but those should not be the only credentials for the leader of the United States.

We are so screwed.

-- steve

