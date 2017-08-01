COMEY IS GONE, BUT THERE APPEARS TO BE SOMETHING RADICALLY WRONG WITH THE FBI

If one were to believe news reports, one might think that the leadership of the Department of Justice and the FBI were politicized and caught in a scandal to disrupt the 2016 presidential election cycle as well as participating in the cover-up of the previous administrations alleged criminal misdeeds.

So one might legitimately wonder why President Trump and Attorney Jeff Sessions have not taken action to redress the issue by empaneling grand juries instead of continuing to hide behind the shield of “continuing investigations?” Is it possible that the President of the United States is being blackmailed by our intelligence agencies or just that he is a stealth supporter of the progressive socialist democrats and big-money special interests?

How can anyone justify this bullpucky?

FBI says lack of public interest in Hillary emails justifies withholding documents Hillary Clinton’s case isn’t interesting enough to the public to justify releasing the FBI’s files on her, the bureau said this week in rejecting an open-records request by a lawyer seeking to have the former secretary of state punished for perjury. Ty Clevenger, the lawyer, has been trying to get Mrs. Clinton and her personal lawyers disbarred for their handling of her official emails during her time as secretary of state. He’s met with resistance among lawyers, and now his request for information from the FBI’s files has been shot down. “You have not sufficiently demonstrated that the public’s interest in disclosure outweighs personal privacy interests of the subject,” FBI records management section chief David M. Hardy told Mr. Clevenger in a letter Monday. In the end, the FBI didn’t recommend charges against Mrs. Clinton, concluding that while she risked national security, she was too technologically inept to know the dangers she was running, so no case could be made against her.<Source>

Bottom line …

There are a number of people who have been prosecuted and imprisoned for the mishandling of classified information, destroying government documents, lying to federal investigators, or perjuring themselves in sworn testimony WHO HAVE DONE LESS THAN HILLARY CLINTON!

It is time for the President to drain the swamp as he promised. There is nothing keeping Attorney General Jeff Sessions from taking action or resigning due to presidential interference. The Barrett Report suggested that the Clintons got away with politicizing the IRS, the DOJ, and the FBI during the Clinton Administration … And that former President Obama and Hillary Clinton continued the practice. It is time to hold people – even the bureaucrats under Civil Service accountable. Perhaps firing all of the Obama political appointees who were given civil service positions.

We are so screwed.

-- steve