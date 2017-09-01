CLIMATE CHANGE: NO ARGUING WITH THE MAN WHO HAS ALREADY MADE UP HIS MIND ...

I have often wondered how someone can be made to believe that the science of climate change has been settled when there are so many faults with the climate data, the models used to predict the outcomes of climate change, and the near-religious zeal with which clueless people insist man can prevail over natural law.

Enter Leo Tolstoy, one of the greatest writers of all time …

And from the teachings of behavioral economists and anthropologists …

It appears that many a scientist would rather select a research project that garners the respect and admiration of his peers, rather than selecting a research project that may not be funded for challenging the orthodoxy of the day and risking being disinvited to the important conferences and functions in his field. That many would rather be among the herd in being wrong than be individually right and forced to defend their position.

Bottom line …

I cringe every time I hear someone claim that 97% of scientists agree and that there is a consensus that global warming is a planetary emergency requiring us to surrender our freedoms and the fruits of our labor for the greater good – which appears to be little more than the destruction of capitalism in favor of socialism.

First of all, science is not a process of consensus. Secondly, you do not count scientific papers as being valid science – especially when the majority of funding is provided to those institutions, projects, and scientists who support the politicians who are seeking increased and perpetual political power; and a method of manipulating billions of unaccountable tax dollars. Thirdly, if you falsify only one thing in a theory, you need to provide an alternative theory. Many of the assumptions and manipulation of the data and programs have been falsified – but as long as they can be spun by politicians and a complicit or ignorant media, the misinformation or even disinformation will continue to be disseminated.

We are so screwed.

-- steve