CHICAGO MAYOR CAN PROTECT ILLEGAL ALIENS AGAINST TRUMP, CANNOT PROTECT HIS RESIDENTS FROM BEING SHORT

Rahm’s Chicago …

It appears that the progressive socialist Democrat Chicago Mayor, Rahm Emanuel, is willing to protect illegal aliens from lawful prosecution, but is unable or unwilling to do anything about the mass murder that frequently occurs on Chicago Streets. I say “unwilling” because the greatest proportion of the murder, shooting, and mayhem is associated with the very minorities that make up the progressive socialist Democrat coalition. Proving once again that the Democrats cannot be trusted with public safety on any level: local, state, or federal.

Rahm Emanuel creates ‘Trump-free zone’ for students at Chicago schools Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Tuesday assured incoming high schoolers that they need not to worry about President Trump ending the “Dreamers” program, saying Chicago Public Schools are a “Trump-free” sanctuary for young illegal immigrants. Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool said the school system is a “sanctuary” for undocumented students. “We do not allow federal agents on these grounds and in this building,” he said, the Sun-Times reported. “You are safe and secure here to learn, to grow and to pursue your dreams and we hope that you do so.” <Source>

Bottom line …

All of the inner cities under progressive socialist Democrat governance are exactly as they want them: victims with a grievance that demands they vote Democrat for more handouts, never a hand up. Imagine a situation where a duly elected official refuses to honor his oath of office and decides unilaterally that he and his city do not have to comply with the federal laws that govern us all?

“I do solemnly swear (affirm) that I will support the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the State of Illinois, and that I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office of the Mayor of Chicago to the best of my ability.”

As far as we can tell, Rahm has kept the part where he swears.

We are so screwed.

-- steve