CELEBRITY AND CHARITY

Like socialite ladies that lunch, most celebrities use charities to stay relevant, raise their own profile in the media, and engage in virtue signaling to their audience …

Bottom line …

Sean Penn, one celebrity whose communist politics I thoroughly abhor, is one of the few celebrities who actually goes beyond “raising awareness and funding” and actually helps people on the ground. Penn will enter the realm of episodic television on Hulu’s upcoming series “The First” which follows the first human mission to Mars. There is little doubt that Sean is immensely talented as an actor/director/producer, even if he is politically misguided. His family was bent, so he comes by it honestly.

I suggest you may want to watch at least the first few shows. After all, that’s what entertainers do … entertain. And, in most cases, their pay really is commensurate with the value they bring to their employers. Diva-crap aside, most actors are hard-working and somewhat neurotic because they worry that their mojo will disappear from the public’s eye. They are always as good as their last few projects.

Now if they would only shut-up about their politics – especially the untalented hacks – the world would be a better place.

