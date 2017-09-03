CAN YOU TRUST ANY COMPUTER SYSTEM RECOMMENDED BY HILLARY CLINTON?

Unbelievable, you can’t make this crap up if you tried …

I had never heard of Verrit Media, so I went to their site verrit.com …

BUT BEFORE I COULD REACH THE SITE, I WAS GIVEN A SECURITY WARNING

UNBELIEVABLE THAT ANY COMPUTER SITE AFFILIATED WITH HILLARY CLINTON SHOULD HAVE SECURITY ISSUES!

From published reports …

Hillary Clinton is promoting a new venture called Verrit which is billed as a “media platform for the 65.8 million” people who voted for her in the 2016 election: But what the heck is it? From the looks of it, this “media platform” allows users to create cards with quotes on them: Game. Changer? The key difference is someone is going to verify each of these stupid cards: Verrit collects and contextualizes noteworthy facts, stats, and quotes for politically engaged citizens. Each “verrit” is a verified item of information marked with a 7-digit identification code. To authenticate a verrit, enter the code in the search bar and match it to our database. But they’re already taking conservatives out of context: Some verification process. In other words, it’s just a giant bubble for like-minded people: Verrit is the brainchild of Hillary superfan Peter Daou and his wife: You see, Hillary superfans need their own media platform because they are underrepresented in the current media landscape: Nobody is talking about these things? Verrit is also needed to protect Hillary voters from Bernie voters, apparently: You can read the rest of Daou’s tweet storm here. <Source: Hillary Clinton promotes new media platform but people have no idea what it even is – twitchy.com>

IMAGINE THAT: AN INSECURE SITE THAT LIES?

Bottom line …

Hillary Clinton is a corrupt, lying Marxist who should be in prison for violation of the Espionage Act, selling her office for personal gain, and obstruction of justice. Likewise for her cadre of corrupt, lying minions. And, there is a more than average chance that your information will be used or sold for political purposes.

It is likely that Hillary will not have access to former President Barack Obama’s list or that of the DNC after their complicity in defrauding Bernie Sanders. So she must create her own list – for use in 2018. Provided that she is not charged and prosecuted.

We are so screwed when personally and politically corrupt people like the Clintons go unpunished.

-- steve