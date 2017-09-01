CALIFORNIA FREEWAY TO BE NAMED FOR FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

All things considered, no single president, not even the incompetent and feckless Jimmy Carter, has done so much to damage the United States as Barack Obama. From ignoring the United States Constitution, to weakening our military, to committing the most heinous and traitorous act in American history, helping Iran become a nuclear power with an International Ballistic Missile Capability and providing $150 BILLION in funding in return for a worthless piece of paper and a photo-op, Obama has openly disparaged our allies and provided aid and comfort to our enemies. And if you do not think Iran and North Korea are sharing nuclear secrets and missile technology – perhaps facilitated by Pakistan, you are ignoring the obvious. North Korea is Iran’s test laboratory.

So let the signage reflect his “true nature” and achievements …

Bottom line …

The progressive socialist democrats have never been fans of America and have morphed into the neo-Communist Party in the United States. Will we ever be able to recover without a massive and catestrophic event to catalyze our reformation, I am not sure.

We are so screwed.

-- steve