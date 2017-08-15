AMAZING IRONY: COMMITTED LEFTISTS TO INVESTIGATE TRUMP AND RUSSIA

It is not so much unbelievable as it is ironic … some of the most progressive socialist democrats who hate the current President of the United States, Donald Trump, but thought nothing of supporting a corrupt, lying Marxist like Hillary Clinton, have formed a non-profit organization to investigate Russia.



About Us The Russian Active Measures campaign aimed at the United States has been exposed. Using hacking, Twitter armies, and fake news, the Kremlin engaged in an aggressive effort to subvert the American democratic process. Now, only months into his term of office, the President and his staff are facing multiple investigations in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and by a Special Counsel for the Department of Justice. The Committee to Investigate Russia is a nonprofit, non-partisan resource provided to help Americans recognize and understand the gravity of Russia’s continuing attacks on our democracy. All relevant information is aggregated in one place to provide context and allow users to see the full picture of what Russia has done and will continue to do unless we start paying closer attention. For generations, people have fought to protect democracy. Now it is our turn. Advisory Board Max Boot Military Historian and Foreign Policy Analyst

James Clapper Former Director of National Intelligence

Norman Ornstein American Enterprise Institute Resident Scholar

Rob Reiner Director, Actor, and Activist

Charles Sykes Conservative Commentator Fellow Americans, On January 6, 2017, America’s intelligence agencies shared a declassified report concluding Russia had attacked our nation with the express goal of disrupting the presidential election and ultimately weakening our democracy. To this day, that destabilizing effort continues. Historically, when the United States has come under attack, Americans of all stripes have united in our country’s defense. Today, however, too many Americans and too many of our elected officials are ignoring or not understanding Russia’s attacks against our country. If we are to preserve the democracy our founding fathers envisioned and for which so many Americans fought and died, we must be vigilant and we must act. That requires information about and comprehension of the threats we face. To that end, we pledge our support as Advisory Board members of the Committee to Investigate Russia, a non-partisan, non-profit effort designed to help Americans understand and recognize the scope and scale of Russia’s continuing attacks on our democracy. <Source>

Who are some of these schmucks?

Let us start with the former Director of National Defense, James Clapper, who is either the most clueless man in intelligence or a stone-cold liar. This is the man who lied to Congress and the American people as he assured us that the intelligence agencies were not conducting unlawful surveillance on American citizens. He was the one to testify before Congress that no FISA-court warrant was ever issued and he was in a position to know. In both instances, he could have said: “No comment” or the subject involved national security. And yet he chose to apparently perjure himself.

Director of national intelligence James Clapper, who resigned rather than serve under President-Elect Donald Trump is now certain, where he wasn't so certain before, that sophisticated Russian hackers were behind the revelation of the DNC's and John Podesta's emails. This is the John Podesta whose password was "password." Clapper now says "we assess" that the Russians hacked the John Podesta and the DNC under direct orders of Vladimir Putin for the purpose of releasing information damaging the credibility of Hillary Clinton and helpful to Donald Trump. Clapper did not address why the Russians would want to help Trump, who has pledged to rebuild our military, modernize our nuclear arsenal, and drill like there's no tomorrow for oil, the only thing of value the Russians have to sell. Nor did he address the fact that the emails detailing the corruption, bigotry, and collusion among the media and the Democrats and Hillary Clinton were all accurate and true. <Source>

Funny, the one person who should know and has never been caught in a lie, Julian Assange, said it wasn’t the Russians and suggested it was a disgruntled insider. And, Edward Snowden may be a traitor, but he certainly did not lie about the NSA’s domestic surveillance of Americans. Both men, despicable as they are, have more credibility than James Clapper who was clueless about a terrorist attack and the arrest of 12 terrorist suspects that was playing on most screens in the television studio where he was being interviewed. And, others with more credibility that Clapper published a report that said that the DNC’s investigation into hacking was flawed. Remember, the DNC denied the FBI the opportunity to forensically examine the hacked server.

Then there is Rob Reiner who, in spite of his success as a director, will forever be known as “Meathead,” Archie Bunker’s clueless radical son-in-law from the iconic television program All In The Family. Reiner, a barking dog progressive, was accused of misusing funds to advance his political agenda.

Actor and director Rob Reiner was charged with using millions in taxpayer money to fund a partisan initiative for universal preschool in California. The money in question paid for commercials supporting the initiative, which is coming up for a vote in June. Reiner has refused to resign as chairman of the state commission that supplied the money.

After Reiner’s eventual resignation, the progressives declared that his group had the lawful authority to spend the money. His preschool measure collapsed at the polls – and millions that could have been directed to more worthwhile causes were flushed down the drain.

Charles Sykes may be self-identified as a conservative, but he is a progressive socialist democrat, having been a member of the “Young Democrats,” a Board Member of the ACLU, and running as a Democrat for the Lt. Governorship of Wisconsin. Plus he is an ardent never-Trumper. And, he is hawking his book, “How the Right Lost Its Mind.”

Bottom line …

This is the first time in American history that an opposition party did not accept the election results and attempted to overthrow the legitimate leadership – if not the government – of the United States. It appears that with the progressive socialist democrats, RINOs, and the useful idiots, the best defense is a good offense. Especially as they attempt to protect Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and their cadre of radical supporters from being held accountable for various high crimes and misdemeanors – some of which carry criminal penalties.

Remember, the scandals, malfeasance, and criminal activities all happened on Barack Obama’s watch and were associated with the Democrats – not the GOP. Why the GOP will not attack might be that they are being blackmailed by the high-ranking intelligence leaders who were placed in office by Barack Obama and who appear to be the source of significant leaking. Even the former Director of the FBI has admitted to the theft of government documents and arranging a leak to the media to bring about the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Trump and the Russians. This is the same man who wrote a memo exonerating Hillary Clinton before critical witnesses were interviewed. Clinton herself was never placed under oath during her questioning. Very smelly and suspicious. Certainly a cover-up.

Will it succeed depends on if the GOP can find its cojones and stand up for the Constitution and Country the swore an oath to protect?

We are so screwed.

-- steve