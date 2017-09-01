ALEJANDRO VILLANUEVA: I AM MORE THAN DISAPPOINTED, I AM DISGUSTED

From proud that someone had the guts to stand up for America amid all this progressive-generated controversy to something quite different …

I cannot believe that Alejandro Villanueva, a West Point graduate and an Army Range,r would claim that he was embarrassed that he was standing and saluting the American flag under any conditions. I can understand that he found himself in the center of a media sh*tstorm and has apparently brought unwanted attention to his team and embarrassed his coach … but to claim “Every single time I see that picture of me standing by myself, I feel embarrassed/”

I don’t give a rat’s ass about how he came to be in the position where he was alone, facing the colors, and saluting. His mealy-mouthed apology is disgusting. I hope his fans burn those jerseys they purchased in support of what they believed was an honorable and noble gesture.

-- steve