A NEW NAME FOR POLITICAL CORRUPTION: "PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS"

SEC. 1615. Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle modernization and sustainment of assured access to space. (a) Development.— (1) EVOLVED EXPENDABLE LAUNCH VEHICLE.—Using funds described in paragraph (3), the Secretary of Defense may only obligate or expend funds to carry out the evolved expendable launch vehicle program to— (A) develop a domestic rocket propulsion system to replace non-allied space launch engines; (B) develop the necessary interfaces to, or integration of, such domestic rocket propulsion system with an existing or new launch vehicle; (C) develop capabilities necessary to enable commercially available space launch vehicles or infrastructure to meet any requirements that are unique to national security space missions to meet the assured access to space requirements pursuant to section 2273 of title 10, United States Code, with respect to only— (i) modifications to such vehicles required for national security space missions, including— (I) certification and compliance of such vehicles for use in national security space missions; (II) fairings necessary for the launch of national security space payloads to orbit; and (III) other upgrades to meet performance, reliability, and orbital requirements that cannot otherwise be met through the use of commercially available launch vehicles; and (ii) the development of infrastructure unique to national security space missions, such as infrastructure for the use of heavy launch vehicles, including— (I) facilities and equipment for the vertical integration of payloads; (II) secure facilities for the processing of classified payloads; and (III) other facilities and equipment, including ground systems and expanded capabilities, unique to national security space launches and the launch of national security payloads; (D) conduct activities to modernize and improve existing certified launch vehicles, or existing launch vehicles previously contracted for use by the Air Force, including restarting a dormant supply chain, and infrastructure to increase the cost effectiveness of the launch system; (E) certify new, modified, or existing launch vehicle systems; or (F) develop, design, and integrate parts for new launch vehicle systems to the extent such parts are developed primarily for national security use. (2) PROHIBITION.—Except as provided in this section, none of the funds described in paragraph (3) shall be obligated or expended for the evolved expendable launch vehicle program, including the development of new launch vehicles under such program. (3) FUNDS DESCRIBED.—The funds described in this paragraph are the funds authorized to be appropriated by this Act or otherwise made available for fiscal year 2018 for research, development, test, and evaluation, Air Force, for the evolved expendable launch vehicle program. (b) Other authorities.—Nothing in this section shall affect or prohibit the Secretary from procuring launch services of evolved expendable launch vehicle launch systems, including with respect to any associated operation and maintenance of capabilities and infrastructure relating to such systems. (c) Notification.—Not later than 30 days before any date on which the Secretary publishes a draft or final request for proposals, or obligates funds, for the development under subsection (a)(1), the Secretary shall notify the congressional defense committees of such proposed draft or final request for proposals or proposed obligation, as the case may be. If such proposed draft or final request for proposals or proposed obligation relates to intelligence requirements, the Secretary shall also notify the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence of the House of Representatives and the Select Committee on Intelligence of the Senate. (d) Assessment.—Not later than 120 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Secretary, in coordination with the Director of Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation, shall submit to the congressional defense committees, the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence of the House of Representatives, and the Select Committee on Intelligence of the Senate a report containing an assessment of the most cost-effective method to meet the assured access to space requirements pursuant to section 2273 of title 10, United States Code, with respect to each of the following periods: (1) The five-year period beginning on the date of the report. (2) The 10-year period beginning on the date of the report. (3) The period consisting of the full lifecycle of the evolved expendable launch vehicle program. (e) Rocket propulsion system defined.—In this section, the term “rocket propulsion system” means, with respect to the development authorized by subsection (a)(1), a main booster, first-stage rocket engine (including such an engine using kerosene or methane-based or other propellant) or motor. The term does not include a launch vehicle, an upper stage, a strap-on motor, or related infrastructure.