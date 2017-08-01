WHO IS MOST RESPONSIBLE FOR A NUCLEAR NORTH KOREA?

A little hint, he is the same man responsible for the rise of Islamo-Fascism in Iran.

Forrest Grump … also known as former Democrat President Jimmy Carter.

In 1994, on the eve of his trip to North Korea to persuade Kim Il Sung to negotiate with the Clinton administration over its nuclear program, Jimmy Carter had a series of briefings at the State Department. After several hours, Carter looked around the room at the group of diplomats assembled and said, "None of you have told me what I need to know," according to a former State Department official involved in briefing the former president. "You haven't told me what Kim Il Sung wants," Carter told his briefers. "What he wants is my respect. And I am going to give it to him." Carter's 1994 trip to Pyongyang was successful in defusing the first North Korean nuclear crisis, paving the way for the 1994 Agreed Framework in which North Korea pledged to give up its nuclear weapons in return for aid. But it was also controversial because Carter reached a deal with Kim Il Sung and announced it without checking with the Clinton administration. <Source>

To give you some idea of how unhinged some progressive socialist Democrats might be …

Ellison: Kim Jong-un ‘Acting More Responsible’ Than Trump Representative Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), who also serves as the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, cautioned against President Trump’s rhetoric on North Korea at the Netroots Nation conference on Friday, initially saying that the foreign leader was acting more responsibly than Trump. He later said he regretted the remarks. I’d say, he’s being incredibly irresponsible, and he’s putting us in a situation where you could have an accidental launch. I mean, his rhetoric might make Kim Jong Un think that he needs to strike first. What we need is someone bringing calm to the situation, not spiking it.”

Besides being a corrupt racist, Ellison may not be aware of the fact that the President cannot simply make a mistake with his words and order a nuclear launch -- and that the so-called “nuclear football” contains various responses for a number of scenarios. It is not like the President says launch and the missiles fly – unless the United States in under confirmed attack. As for an accident, all it would take is for North Korea to launch a missile with a projected trajectory end-point on United States soil to invite nuclear annihilation. Perhaps Ellison should be warning Kim about the consequences for his rash rhetoric.

Bottom line …

We now know that North Korea had no intentions of abiding by any nuclear talks and that as long as the United States kept talking and appeasing, the could pretty much do anything they wanted because American Presidents were more concerned with photo-ops and press releases than they were with making tough decisions and taking unpopular actions.

Now we have an entire cadre of the progressive socialist mainstream media acting as if Donald Trump was the provocateur and responsible for the escalation of the tensions in the region. The pundits and prognosticators refuse to blame the only person responsible for the current situation, North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un.

When President Trump tells the truth that he is willing to use any and all means of defending the safety and security of America and her allies, the progressives accuse him of “saber-rattling” and empty rhetoric.

At a time when ALL Americans should be siding with the President of the United States, you have incompetent, corrupt, racists suggesting that “we need more diplomacy” – ignoring the fact that 20+ years of “diplomacy” has resulted in a nuclear North Korea with up to 60 nuclear weapons and an InterContinental Ballistic Missile capable of hitting the continental United States.

When Kim says he is targeting Guam or the American homeland, maybe we should believe what he is saying. If words have meaning and consequences, perhaps it is time for the United States to take these threats seriously and respond in kind.

In retrospect, Jimmy Carter is the political version of Rodney Dangerfield – getting no respect.

We are so screwed.

-- steve