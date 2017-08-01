THE TRUTH REVEALED: PROGRESSIVES ARE INTOLERANT OF ANY VIEWPOINT OTHER THAN THEIR OWN ...

This has been a very difficult time. I wanted to provide an update on the memo that was circulated over this past week. First, let me say that we strongly support the right of Googlers to express themselves, and much of what was in that memo is fair to debate, regardless of whether a vast majority of Googlers disagree with it. [OCS: Yeah right! That’s why we publicly fired the employee rather than issuing a warning.] However, portions of the memo violate our Code of Conduct and cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace. [OCS: The entire memo questioned whether gender stereotypes were caused organically rather than being a product of the company culture. Much like those who ignore self-segregation and believe the results are the product of an evil and intolerant society.] Our job is to build great products for users that make a difference in their lives. [OCS: I am sure that Google would not want any information on its psychological experiments and content manipulation revealed to the media. Especially manipulations that conveys a significant advantage to a single side of the political spectrum.] To suggest a group of our colleagues have traits that make them less biologically suited to that work is offensive and not OK. It is contrary to our basic values and our Code of Conduct, which expects “each Googler to do their utmost to create a workplace culture that is free of harassment, intimidation, bias and unlawful discrimination.” [OCS: It is not a matter of biological suitability than it may be the self-selective behaviors that are conditioned from childhood and one’s normal interaction with their environment. Consider the argument that people may be more comfortable with people who share their own characteristics, behaviors, and engage in self-segregation. That does not mean an entity is evil if it simply recognizes those behaviors and does not illegally and artificially attempt to compensate to meet some artificial rule devised by self-serving activists and agitators. To think that any employment situation must mirror the racial or gender composition of the general population – and then to enforce that diversity, is to disadvantage another segment of the population and engage in reverse discrimination.] The memo has clearly impacted our co-workers, some of whom are hurting and feel judged based on their gender. [OCS: Poor, poor, little snowflakes. Especially those who reportedly took a day off because they were so upset. It is amazing that today’s adults are really children and exhibit the behavior of spoiled brats.] Our co-workers shouldn’t have to worry that each time they open their mouths to speak in a meeting, they have to prove that they are not like the memo states, being “agreeable” rather than “assertive,” showing a “lower stress tolerance,” or being “neurotic.” [OCS: No, they need to fear that a reactive and progressive management, responding to activists and agitators, will fire them for speaking honestly and sincerely. Thus free speech in the workplace is stifled in favor of political correctness.] At the same time, there are co-workers who are questioning whether they can safely express their views in the workplace (especially those with a minority viewpoint). They too feel under threat, and that is also not OK. People must feel free to express dissent. So to be clear again, many points raised in the memo—such as the portions criticizing Google’s trainings, questioning the role of ideology in the workplace, and debating whether programs for women and underserved groups are sufficiently open to all—are important topics. The author had a right to express their views on those topics—we encourage an environment in which people can do this and it remains our policy to not take action against anyone for prompting these discussions. [OCS: This is absolute proof that the CEO is aware of the political correctness issue and chose to fire the employee anyway – all the while appearing to support a wider discussion on values in the workplace. Such progressive tolerance – as long as it favors a progressive worldview – appears to be welcome.] The past few days have been very difficult for many at the company, and we need to find a way to debate issues on which we might disagree—while doing so in line with our Code of Conduct. I’d encourage each of you to make an effort over the coming days to reach out to those who might have different perspectives from your own. I will be doing the same. I have been on work related travel in Africa and Europe the past couple of weeks and had just started my family vacation here this week. I have decided to return tomorrow as clearly there’s a lot more to discuss as a group—including how we create a more inclusive environment for all. [OCS: Perhaps that discussion can start with the manipulation and censorship of conservative causes in favor of progressive causes in a supposedly neutral search environment?] <Source: Google>