THE TRUTH REVEALED: PROGRESSIVES ARE INTOLERANT OF ANY VIEWPOINT OTHER THAN THEIR OWN ...

Who better than California Street Artist Sabo to mock the hypocrisy of Google, one of the largest technology companies in the World and their “alleged” diversity …
For those who do not know the story …
Google fired one of its engineers, identified as James Damore for writing a ten-page internal memo questioning the company’s diversity policy and suggested that some of the conditions in the company could arise from organic causes rather than any accidental or deliberate attempt to stratify the jobs into gender categories. The piece contained links and references to supporting materials. Unfortunately, Damore wrote the piece like an engineer rather than a justice warrior with a cause – and people complained that the work was intolerant. The company, perhaps to stifle controversy after the piece went public, fired Damore claiming that he had somehow violated Google’s Code of Conduct by portraying gender stereotypes.
Damore’s central thesis was that in many aspects, men and women are different and that these differences can lead to different career choices and job roles. He suggested that Google’s refusal to recognize these differences could potentially hurt the company. Here is the full memo, “Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber: How bias clouds our thinking about diversity and inclusion.”
Of course, the media appeared to have distorted the intent and contents of Damore’s memo and provided a visible platform for the usual gang of activists and agitators who quickly turned the subject matter of the memo into an attack on their righteous positions.
Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai’s response was to send a memo illustrating his hypocrisy …
This has been a very difficult time. I wanted to provide an update on the memo that was circulated over this past week.
First, let me say that we strongly support the right of Googlers to express themselves, and much of what was in that memo is fair to debate, regardless of whether a vast majority of Googlers disagree with it.
However, portions of the memo violate our Code of Conduct and cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace.
Our job is to build great products for users that make a difference in their lives.
To suggest a group of our colleagues have traits that make them less biologically suited to that work is offensive and not OK. It is contrary to our basic values and our Code of Conduct, which expects “each Googler to do their utmost to create a workplace culture that is free of harassment, intimidation, bias and unlawful discrimination.”
The memo has clearly impacted our co-workers, some of whom are hurting and feel judged based on their gender.
Our co-workers shouldn’t have to worry that each time they open their mouths to speak in a meeting, they have to prove that they are not like the memo states, being “agreeable” rather than “assertive,” showing a “lower stress tolerance,” or being “neurotic.”
At the same time, there are co-workers who are questioning whether they can safely express their views in the workplace (especially those with a minority viewpoint). They too feel under threat, and that is also not OK.
People must feel free to express dissent. So to be clear again, many points raised in the memo—such as the portions criticizing Google’s trainings, questioning the role of ideology in the workplace, and debating whether programs for women and underserved groups are sufficiently open to all—are important topics. The author had a right to express their views on those topics—we encourage an environment in which people can do this and it remains our policy to not take action against anyone for prompting these discussions.
The past few days have been very difficult for many at the company, and we need to find a way to debate issues on which we might disagree—while doing so in line with our Code of Conduct. I’d encourage each of you to make an effort over the coming days to reach out to those who might have different perspectives from your own. I will be doing the same.
I have been on work related travel in Africa and Europe the past couple of weeks and had just started my family vacation here this week. I have decided to return tomorrow as clearly there’s a lot more to discuss as a group—including how we create a more inclusive environment for all.
Bottom line …
I am sure that legal departments everywhere are looking at this issue carefully. Google’s legal department to defend against “wrongful termination,” and the career-altering damages going forward. And, the mainstream media who allegedly libeled and slandered an ordinary individual who is not a public figure.
It should be noted that most of this artwork appeared near Google’s offices in Venice, California – a laid-back progressive Westside beach suburb of Los Angeles that is in the process of being yuppified. Where shacks now sell for millions and the indigenous people – the easy-going beach crowd – are being forced out in favor of the intense young professionals that destroyed San Francisco. Not quite as bad as the nearby People’s Republic of Santa Monica, but growing close.
Perhaps it is time to look at Google and reevaluate their old mantra “Don’t be Evil.”
