THE RADICAL PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS ARE THE REAL NEO-NAZIS AND KLANSMEN ...

The very last thing the progressive socialist Democrats want to do is deal with the truth …

The truth that slavery and segregation were designed and promoted by democrats.

The truth that Democrats were the ones staunchly opposed to civil rights legislation.

The truth that the Klan was a Democratic Institution and that they feted a Klan leader as a congressional icon.

The truth that the confrontation was started by militant socialist/communist such as the Antifa, IWW, and Black Lives Matter groups.

Hate is hate …

So when the radical left tells you otherwise, they are lying …

Why you may ask, are the Democrats so reluctant to acknowledge that the violence came from two militant groups, one of which did not have a permit, but showed up armed and ready to do battle for a media presence? Because to expose the Antifa, BLM, and IWW crowd would be to condemn part of their core constituency and point to the racial politics that is a mainstay of Democrat philosophy.

To illustrate the matter, we have the following from a radical, progressive socialist Democrat talk show host …

Why the GOP Sides With the Klan and the Nazis -- If you can’t win on issues, you win on racism. Why is it that the president and the vast majority of Republican elected officials are refusing to refer to the white Christian neo-Nazis who committed mayhem and murder and, yes, terrorism, as exactly what they are? Why the false equivalence suggesting that antifascists and peace protesters are the same as Nazis and Klan members? As Holly Yan of CNN summarizes on their website, ISIS has a long history of using vehicles as weapons for terror attacks. London, Stockholm, Nice, Berlin, Jerusalem, and, in North America, St.-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec and Columbus, Ohio. All these terrorists intentionally used cars or trucks to kill people and inflict maximum terror. All were condemned by Republicans and “conservative” media as “radical Islamic terrorism,” and any number of Republicans, including Trump, milked them for all they were worth. [OCS: This is the “false equivalency ploy: if they want to play the ISIS card, let us remind the radical left that it is the practice of ISIS to erase any history they do not promote by destroying statuary, books, and other items that do not support their cause or agenda.] Yet on August 12, members of the oldest terrorist organization in the United States—the Klan—along with devotees of one of Europe’s most terrible terrorist cults—Nazis—showed up in Charlottesville, Virginia, to reprise the Nazi and Klan traditions of torchlight nighttime parades specifically to create terror. And when asked about it, Trump waffled. He’ll threaten North Korea with nukes, but won’t even name the terrorists who showed up in Virginia. And it’s very, very hard to find an elected Republican (who isn’t a presidential wannabe) who will call this what it is: White Christian Racial Terrorism. [OCS: Actually, most politicians fear calling out black radical socialists and communists for fear of being demonized by the biased mainstream media. Look back to any of the cities after the Ferguson, Missouri trigger event and you will find black radicals – not white supremacists behind the deaths, destruction, rioting, and mayhem. Look behind most of these radical black movements and you will find communists and socialists pulling the strings.] Why? The answer is really simple: If you can’t win on issues, you go for what used to be called “wedge issues.” The Republican Party has basically one goal and one reason for existence right now: to protect and promote the interests of the rich and powerful, be they billionaires or the big corporations that spawn them. [OCS: Perhaps we should consider the goal of the progressive socialist Democrats is to destroy America from within in order to bring about the revolution that will implement their people’s paradise based on failed socialist and communist principles. These people are too damn stupid to see that their system does not work. Russia, China, Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea – all failed dictatorships.]

But no Republican will run a TV ad saying, “If elected, I promise to destroy the social safety net and give the money to the billionaires; I promise to increase the levels of pollution and cancer-causing chemicals in our food, air, and water; I promise to block renewable energy and increase your utility bills; I promise to cut the taxes of the fat-cats and record-profitable corporations, while throwing you a bone of a few hundred bucks.” <Source>

[OCS: What would a radical left screed be without introducing class warfare and the demonization of the very people making the world work and paying for the non-productive among us. The very people who they hope will pay for their social programs and wealth redistribution. Perhaps one should heed the words of England’s former Prime Minister, Margret Thatcher, “Socialism appears to work until you run out of other people’s money.” And, it was the progressives that introduced pollution tax credits to allow local polluters to engage in poisoning the ground, water, and air in return for a form of wealth redistribution.]

Bottom line …

President Trump was 100% correct – both sides were to blame, and that the radical left was the proximate cause of the issue. Ignored by the mainstream and social media, the Nazi rally would have only run out of steam and dispersed. It was the radical left that brought violence and the media into the picture and reaped what they sowed: a public relations opportunity to attack the President and the GOP in furtherance of their 2018 ambitions to recapture the House of Representatives.

We are so screwed.

