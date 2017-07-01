THE NORTH KOREAN NUCLEAR THREAT SUPERSEDES POLITICS

It is now time to acknowledge that our past presidents have been duped and impotent when it came to a nuclear North Korea and Iran …

Both parties have lied to the American public and purchased little more than photo-ops by relaxing economic and military sanctions and paying off rogue nations. It is now time for the American people to stand with President Donald J. Trump and his military and diplomatic advisors.

Now, we have another liberal progressive socialist democrat who is not only a reserve military officer in the Air Force, but is suggesting that an American President should be legally prevented from launching a first strike in the face of eminent existential threat to the safety and security of the United States.

Donald Trump would have to seek congressional approval if he wanted to launch a first strike with nuclear weapons, under new legislation introduced in a direct response to his election as president. Congressman Ted Lieu and Senator Edward Markey, both referenced President’s brash discussion of nuclear weapons on social media when they submitted the Restricting First Use of Nuclear Weapons Act of 2017. Mr. Trump's “ignorance” of nuclear defense theory “increases the risk” of an accidental nuclear war, the Democrats said in a statement accompanying the legislation, which would forbid the President from launching a first strike with nuclear weapons without a declaration of war by Congress. The question over the President’s authority to launch nuclear weapons at very short notice was “more urgent than ever,” they added. < Source >

Bottom line …

Even if a foreign power launched a nuclear strike against the United States or one of its allies, one can imagine the progressive socialist democrats endlessly debating whether or not the United States was responsible for the catastrophe brought about by our racist colonialism.

Ted Lieu needs to resign his commission or should be court martialed for disrespecting his Commander-in-Chief.

I suggest that President Trump will prove to be less an existential threat to America than former President Barack Obama who funded and enabled the Iranian nuclear program as well as refused to take action against North Korea in the 8-years of his presidency.

It is time to come together and support America – and if that means throwing the progressive socialist democrats and their RINO (Republican In Name Only) cohorts out of office.

We are so screwed.

-- steve