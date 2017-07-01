The Art of the Deal gives way to The Theory of the Tweet.

It appears that President Donald Trump believes that all that is necessary to create substantive economic and diplomatic action is to give vague and peremptory orders to his lieutenants and then let his staff figure out how to execute the non-existent plan.

Trump expects it all to happen somehow and is quick to belittle, berate, and bully those who do not believe, those who are associated with a "failure," and those who report the news.

It appears that Trump does not know or does not want to know the myriad of details of how government and diplomacy work. He thinks he is the smartest person in the room and can "wing it" based on little more than his feelings and the knowledge imparted by the last person in his presence.

The quality of advice Trump is given appears to be secondary to the personal loyalty and support the person gives Trump in meetings and the media.

By the very nature of chaos and confusion, it appears that Trump is able to mask his inability to faithfully perform the duties of his office. Like former President Barack Obama, he would much rather bask in the reflected glory of the crowd than sit at his desk and craft a cogent policy. And who can blame him because he lacks the background, ability, and temperament that would mark him as a “thinker.”

What makes President Trump and his Administration appear so dangerous to America is that country doesn’t come before the party for most of the crowd surrounding Trump, and Trump seems to put himself at the head of the line before party and country.

We are so screwed.

-- steve