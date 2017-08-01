STEVE COHEN (D-TN) IS AN IGNORANT SCHMUCK WHO SHOULD BE CENSURED FOR SUPPORTING RACISM AND INTOLERANCE,

Ranking Member Cohen to Introduce Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald Trump After Comments on Charlottesville (August 17, 2017) Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09), Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice, today announced that he will be introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump following the President’s comments on the horrific events in Charlottesville, Virginia. [OCS: Since when is Representative Steve Cohen the arbiter of free speech and what can and can’t be said. The ugly truth is that the relatively few Klan and neo-Nazis are just as despicable as the larger group of violent anti-Semitic Marxist thugs waving the banner of Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and the communist Industrial Workers of the World. And, if anyone is to be condemned, it should be the Democrat Mayor who ordered the police to “stand down” and do nothing until commanded. It should be the thugs that arrived at a legal protest with ready-made signs and weapons. It should be the Democrats who gave us Slavery, the Klan, Segregation, the Jim Crow laws, and whose members voted against the various civil rights acts. A party that openly feted a high-ranking Klan official and whose party membership contained many prominent men of note who were vile racists. So the charge over telling the literal truth, both sides were at fault, and not explicitly naming the groups is false, misleading, and malicious.] “I have expressed great concerns about President Trump’s ability to lead our country in the Resolution of No Confidence (H.Res. 456) that I introduced in July with 29 of my colleagues; however, after the President’s comments on Saturday, August 12 and again on Tuesday, August 15 in response to the horrific events in Charlottesville, I believe the President should be impeached and removed from office. Instead of unequivocally condemning hateful actions by neo-Nazis, white nationalists and Klansmen following a national tragedy, the President said ‘there were very fine people on both sides.’ There are no good Nazis. There are no good Klansmen.” “We fought a World War to defeat Nazis, and a Civil War to defeat the Confederacy.” [OCS: And, we fought a cold war against the international socialists and communists many of whom infiltrated the government and other institutions with the sole goal of destroying America from within. And, we did not fight the Civil War to defeat the Confederacy, but to bind the nation together under a single federal government and Constitutional structure.] “In reaction to the downfall of the Confederacy, and the subsequent passage of the Reconstruction Amendments to our constitution, the KKK embarked on a dastardly campaign to terrorize and intimidate African Americans from exercising their newly acquired civil rights. Subsequent incarnations of the Klan continued to terrorize African Americans with lynchings and civil rights murders such as the assassination of Medgar Evers and the killings of Schwerner, Chaney, Goodman and other civil rights workers.” [OCS: How stupid, corrupt, or intellectually dishonest do you have to be to not note that the Klan was an invention of the Democrats. And, Robert C. Byrd, a recruiter for the Klan and who rose to become the Kleagle and Exalted Cyclops of his local chapter, was an much honored Democrat. The Segregationists were Democrats including the notorious Governor and Sheriff who attempted to deny little black children access to school – until Dwight Eisenhower, a Republican, sent in federal troops.] “When I watched the videos from the protests in Charlottesville, it reminded me of the videos I’ve seen of Kristallnacht in 1938 in Nazi Germany. It appeared that the Charlottesville protesters were chanting ‘Jews will not replace us’ and ‘blood and soil,’ an infamous Nazi slogan, as they marched with torches that conjured up images of Klan rallies. None of the marchers spewing such verbiage could be considered ‘very fine people’ as the President suggested. And it certainly appeared the participants were in lock-step. Some of the white nationalist protesters were interviewed by the media, such as Sean Patrick Nielsen. He said one of his three reasons for being there was ‘killing Jews.’ Another was Christopher Cantwell, one of the white nationalist leaders, who said he couldn’t watch ‘that Kushner bastard walk around with that beautiful girl’ and said he hoped ‘somebody like Donald Trump, but who does not give his daughter to a Jew,’ would lead this country. As a Jew and as an American and as a representative of an African American district, I am revolted by the fact that the President of the United States couldn’t stand up and unequivocally condemn Nazis who want to kill Jews and whose predecessors murdered 6 million Jews during the Holocaust, and could not unequivocally condemn Klansmen whose organization is dedicated to terrorizing African Americans. [OCS: One look at Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam and you find a militant black separatist Marxist group that reviles Jews. The same with the Black Lives Matter crowd. So before we play the anti-Semitism card, we might be surprised to find that the Democrats open ignore anti-Semitic behavior but are quick to point out anything racial and anti-America.] “President Trump has failed the presidential test of moral leadership. No moral president would ever shy away from outright condemning hate, intolerance and bigotry. No moral president would ever question the values of Americans protesting in opposition of such actions, one of whom was murdered by one of the white nationalists. [OCS: Has Cohen read the Constitutional duties of the President? There is no such thing as moral leadership mentioned. And, one might say that the radical left’s hero, Franklin D. Roosevelt was a racist and anti-Semite. A man who condemned escaping Jews to a certain death at the hands of the Nazis when he denied them asylum in the United States. A moral president might condemn both sides of the hatred spectrum – even if both sides are involved with and supported by the Democrat Party.] Senator John McCain rightfully tweeted this week that there was ‘no moral equivalency between racists and Americans standing up to defy hate.’ [OCS: those were not Americans standing up to defy hate, but the exact mirror of the hate from another viewpoint. These are the people that urge violence, killing cops, and are racists, bigots, and some of the most anti-America people to be found in our nation.] Senator Marco Rubio tweeted, “Very important for the nation to hear @potus describe events in #Charlottesville for what they are, a terror attack by #whitesupremacists.” President Trump has shown time and time again that he lacks the ethical and moral rectitude to be President of the United States. Not only has he potentially obstructed justice and potentially violated the Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause, but he has also shown that he is incapable or unwilling to protect Americans from enemies, foreign and domestic. Neo-Nazis and the KKK are domestic terrorists. If the President can’t recognize the difference between these domestic terrorists and the people who oppose their anti-American attitudes, then he cannot defend us.” Martin Niemöller, a prominent Protestant pastor who was an outspoken critic of Adolph Hitler, said: First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a Socialist. Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a Trade Unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me. [OCS: Perhaps if Steve Cohen were not such a schmuck, he would realize that there are few speaking for the average American in Congress today. He is not upholding his oath when he supports unconstitutional activities. He is not upholding his oath when he places special interests above his constituency. And, he is certainly a racist when he supports the black people of his district over ALL people of his district.] “They have come for me, and for the majority of my Congressional constituency. [OCS: You poor delusional fool and useful idiot. The anti-America revolutionaries in Antifa, BLM, and IWW WERE YOUR PEOPLE!] Accordingly, I must speak out today after what happened on Saturday and our President’s subsequent response. It is morally and legally incumbent upon me, based on my oath of office, to introduce articles of impeachment.” [OCS: Where were your articles of impeachment when William Clinton gave a pass to a nuclear North Korea? Where were your articles of impeachment when Barack Obama interfered in a foreign election in Israel, spied on Americans, and worst of all, gave billions to our enemies as he allowed Iran to further its nuclear ambitions? And, where is your condemnation of the militant blacks that simply exist – not to further the cause of their people, but to divide and weaken America along class, racial, and gender lines?] <Source: Steve Cohen>