Robert Reich: Just Another Progressive Race Baiter

Hey, look over there – alt-right white supremacists …

Robert Reich: Trump Is Trying to Start a Civil War White supremacy was part of his political strategy from the start. Two days late, Donald Trump has finally condemned violent white supremacists. He was pushed into it by a storm of outrage at his initial failure to do so in the wake of deadly violence to Charlottesville, Virginia. But it’s too little, too late. Trump’s unwillingness to denounce hateful violence has been part of his political strategy from the start. <Source>

Keep your eyes on the alt-right, ignore those on the alt-left …

What about the militant black separatist socialists known as the Black Muslims?

What about the militant black separatist socialists known as the New Black Panther Party?

What about the militant black separatist socialists known as Antifa?

What about the militant black separatist socialists known as Black Lives Matter?

All part of the core constituency of the progressive socialist Democrats and feted by former President Barack Obama and his cadre of radicals whose philosophy is based on Marxism and revolution.

Was this a progressive-staged event?

Did anyone notice that the Charlottesville Police refused to intervene in the protest “unless ordered to do so.” Which implies that someone in authority had issued a stand-down order?

Law enforcement was on hand at the dueling demonstrations on Saturday, decked out in riot gear and looking prepared for the worst. Except they weren’t allowed to do their job. Police on the scene were reported to have been ordered to “not intervene until given command to do so,” according to the ACLU. That kept them from suppressing the numerous scuffles that broke out. <Source>

Did anyone notice that when the order to disperse was issued, the police drove the protesters and counter-protesters together in close quarters where emotions ran high, and violence erupted?

When police were ordered to disperse the alt-right rally, that act directed the white nationalists into the antifa demonstrators, leading to further street brawls. Police didn’t seem to try to get in between the two groups or suppress the fights. <Source>

Did anyone notice that the Mayor of Charlottesville was quick to blame Trump for the melee, and neglected to mention that he failed in his duty to keep his city safe and free from violence?

Charlottesville Democratic Mayor Michael Signer placed blame on President Donald Trump for the violence in Charlottesville Saturday. Signer criticized the president and said that he was not seeing leadership out of the White House, on CNN’s “State of the Union” with host Jake Tapper. Tapper asked Signer about blaming Trump for the events Saturday, quoting Signer for placing the blame “right at the doorstep of the White House and the people around the president.” Pointing out the strong nature of the charge, Tapper asked Signer why the president bears responsibility. “Well, look at the campaign he ran,” Signer responded. “I mean, look at the intentional courting, both on the one hand of all these white supremacists, white nationalists, a group like that, anti-Semitic groups, and then look on the other hand the repeated failure to step up, condemn, denounce, silence, you know, put to bed all those different efforts, just like we saw yesterday.”

And did anyone notice that the protesters had a legal permit, the counter-protesters had nothing but printed signs and the weapons they brought with them. Both sides appeared to be heavily armed – and there was no gun-related violence from either side.

Bottom line …

There is no doubt in my mind that a complicit mainstream media is advancing their agenda by claiming that President Trump is a racist. He might be many things, but he is not a racist, sexist, or bigot – unless you consider he dislikes homely women.

As always, the truth is that the progressive socialist democrats continue to project that feelings, attitudes, beliefs, and behaviors onto their opponents – and are relatively successful given that the mainstream media is in their corner.

AND I WISH SOMEONE COULD EXPLAIN TO ME HOW DESTROYING STATUES IN THE UNITED STATES IS NOT THE SAME AS ISIS DESTROYING HISTORICAL STATUARY IN THE MIDDLE EAST?

We are so screwed.

-- steve