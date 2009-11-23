QUESTION FOR THE GOP: WERE YOU LYING THEN OR ARE YOU LYING NOW?

Once again I am being requested to donate funds needed to revitalize the California Republican Party … after all it is an emergency to maintain the party as a counterbalance to the overwhelming influence of the progressive socialist democrats.

Except that it isn’t a counterbalance to anything and I am calling Bullsh*t!

In every case where the Republicans could have thwarted egregious spending on illegal aliens, the continuing destruction of our infrastructure which is so in need of repair, replacement, or build-out, or when onerous taxes were proposed – just enough Republicans seemed to switch sides to give the progressives another victory and placing another nail in the coffin of the long-suffering taxpayers and residents of California. Most of these RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) were to be termed out and apparently wanted to be named to meaningless commissions and boards that paid six-figure salaries for just a few hours per week; if at all.

How many people remember Abel Maldonado, the turncoat, who voted for another “historic” tax increase and was rewarded by our lying scumbag Republican Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, with an appointment to an empty Lt. Governor slot?

Congressional candidate Abel Maldonado is no friend of taxpayers. Not only has Maldonado refused to sign the Taxpayer Protection Pledge for his CA-24 race, he betrayed voters by violating his written commitment to them to “oppose any and all tax hikes” as a state legislator. In 2009, Maldonado cast the deciding vote for a $13 billion tax hike. Although the former State Senator and Lieutenant Governor may have the talking points of a Republican candidate, he is far from a supporter of limited government and pro-growth economic policies. The 2009 tax hike was the largest tax increase of any state in history. It seemed unconscionable at the time that in the middle of the largest recession in modern history, Maldonado’s political ambitions took precedent over a promise he made to the taxpayers who elected him. Under the facade of “compromise,” Maldonado stood with Sacramento special interests and against Californians. <Source> Quid pro quo … On the November 23, 2009, episode of The Jay Leno Show, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger announced that he was nominating Maldonado as lieutenant governor. Schwarzenegger cited Maldonado's "bipartisanship and postpartisanship...He makes decisions based on what's best for the people rather than what's best for the party. He has helped us, many times, pass a budget, which was very important." <Source>

Schwarzenegger himself sold out the people of California numerous times, but one of his final acts was to commute the sentence of the murderous son of an important progressive socialist democrat and political crony with no apology and admitting it was a favor to a friend.The son was involved in the murder of an innocent student just because the son and his pals were denied admission to a party. Everything he did, from destroying evidence to bragging that his father would get him off, was abhorrent – and now this person walks free among us.

Then there is the more recent issue of California’s GOP leadership and the progressive’s newest major tax increase …

Six weeks after helping Democrats revamp California’s landmark climate change policy and facing a torrent of anger from conservative critics, the Republican leader of the state Assembly agreed Thursday to step down and allow a rural Northern California lawmaker to lead the GOP’s fractured caucus. The shuffle, which saw Chad Mayes replaced by Assemblyman Brian Dahle as leader, comes as the California Republican Party’s numbers continue to shrink among registered voters and in elected office. Republicans make up just over a quarter of the state’s total voters, while Democrats in the last election won supermajorities in both houses of the Legislature. Rancor over Mayes’ leadership began last month, when the Yucca Valley assemblyman aligned with Democratic state lawmakers and Gov. Jerry Brown to extend the cap-and-trade program, a move made as the Trump administration withdraws from the battle against global warming. Chummy photos of a beaming Mayes sitting with Democratic leaders after the vote spread over social media, infuriating Republican activists who saw his vote as a betrayal.

On a national level, where the numbers are infinitely larger, the system is much the same …

In 2009 the progressive socialist democrats controlled the federal government, so the GOP asked the voters to give them, at the very least, the House of Representatives. In 2010, the GOP had the House where they could pass legislation, knowing it would be killed by Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

In 2014, the GOP complained that their big ideas for a smaller government, spending controls, fiscal reform, and immigration reform were being thwarted by the progressive socialist Democrats in the Senate and the GOP asked for the Senate. The GOP voters rose up and gave them the Senate.

Then in 2016, the GOP complained that now they held the House and the Senate, it was the progressive socialist Democrat in the White House that kept them from accomplishing their lofty and well-thought-out goals. The GOP asked for the House, the Senate, and the Presidency – and the voters answered affirmatively giving them both chambers of Congress and the Presidency.

So with a stacked deck in their favor, the GOP was ready to proceed – except they weren't !!! The plans they claimed to have were bogus and merely outlines of the legislation they were trying to craft. The leadership was so afraid to use the power of their respective offices like the former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or former Senate Majority Leader Reid that they whiffed. They simply refused to use the procedural tricks of the previous administration to advance their promised agenda. Apparently more worried about their own future in the 2018 congressional election cycle than the Constitution, the nation, or their constituents.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan are so worried about their own political futures that they are using their own access to funds to fund opposition to known conservatives in favor of moderate toadies that will do as they are told.

Cowardice in action …

Other than the Secretary of Defense, General James Mattis, there appear to be few people with the moral clarity, ability, and guts to take on the progressive socialist democrats. And, General Mattis is pro-military and relatively apolitical. He is a patriot willing to die for the Constitution and his Country. The others are afraid of getting paper cuts.

One would expect that Attorney General Jess Sessions would exert a strong hand at the Department of Justice and the FBI – especially when it comes to closing out all of those ongoing, never-ending Obama-era scandals. Grand juries should be empaneled, and people held accountable for their criminal acts. But, he appears to be less a conservative and more a wimp than a man of action. He may have recused himself from the bogus Russia investigation, but nothing else. In fact, Hillary and Bill Clinton’s relationship with the Russians and the Chinese should be fair game. But, then again, he is another Senator that lacks the cojones to do much more than sitting on the dais and ask convoluted and politically loaded questions. It’s not about fact finding, it’s about generating soundbites and video clips for your next campaign commercial.

One would expect Vice President Pence to be more than a political doorstop waiting for his moment in the sun.

Use the Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s technique … when asked to defend Trump or his policies, Tillerson smiles and says, President Trump can speak for himself.

Bottom line …

The biggest question being asked of the GOP is: If not now, when?

Like the 2016 presidential election, the GOP is praying that the voters will ignore the past betrayals and view the GOP as the lesser of two evils -- and therefore worthy of being returned to power. With Trump, we stopped a corrupt, lying, crony Marxist Hillary Clinton from appointing a Supreme Court Judge. And, other than withdrawing from the nonbinding Paris climate accords, little else has happened on the major issues of health care, tax reform, and immigration. Trump rules with the same “phone and pen” wielded by former President Obama – with about the same results until the next President decides to overturn those “Executive Orders.” And Congress refuses to engage in any meaningful manner.

With few exceptions, the GOP has committed suicide. President Trump is impotent and a victim of his own self-aggrandizing ego. Congress is paralyzed by the prospect of what might happen in 2018. And the people are screwed while the progressive socialist democrats and a complicit mainstream media condition the 2018 battlefield in favor of the progressive socialist Democrats.

-- steve