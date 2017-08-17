NASA HAS BECOME A ROGUE AGENCY THAT FAILS ITS PRIMARY MISSION

Like all bureaucracies who fail their primary mission, NASA (The National Aeronautics and Space Administration) has turned to dealing with climate change where the only thing that needs to be produced are reports that look scientific but contain so many weasel-words that they are useless to predict future events or provide useful solutions that are on a scale that can deal with interrupting natural temperature fluctuations.

I believe NASA should be defunded or limited to $100.00 per day until they are capable of putting astronauts on the International Space Station without paying the Russians hundreds of millions of dollars for taxi services.

Here NASA appears to propose a solution dealing with volcanoes that apparently can have catastrophic unintended consequences …

NASA to Stop a Doomsday Supervolcano by Stealing its Heat -- NASA is worried about the Yellowstone supervolcano exploding, so instead they're going to harness its energy for good. Beneath Yellowstone National Park is a giant volcano. The heat from this volcano powers all of the park's famous geysers and hot springs, so most tourists probably don't worry about having tons of hot magma under their feet. But perhaps they should: The Yellowstone supervolcano is a disaster waiting to happen. The supervolcano erupts about every 600,000 years, and it's been about that long since the last eruption. That means the volcano could erupt any day now, and if it does it'll send enough dust and ash into the sky to blot out the sun for years, along with blowing a 25-mile-wide crater in the western U.S. That's why a group of NASA scientists and engineers are developing a plan to prevent an eruption by stealing the volcano's heat. Volcanoes like Yellowstone spend hundreds or thousands of years gradually building up heat until they reach a critical point, and then they erupt. But outlets like geysers and hot springs can bleed out some of that heat, delaying the inevitable eruption. NASA's plan is to drill a hole into the side of the volcano and pump water through it. When the water comes back out, it'll be heated to over 600 degrees, slowly cooling the volcano. The team hopes that given enough time, this process will take enough heat from the volcano to prevent it from ever erupting. [OCS: The nice thing about this plan, like global warming, is that the results are hundreds of years in the future. So no real political accountability while the government siphons every more tax money for the project and its bloated politically-connected contractors.] As a bonus, the scientists are proposing to use the heated water as a source of geothermal energy, potentially powering the entire Yellowstone region with heat from the volcano that wants to destroy it. A geothermal generator could produce energy at around $0.10 per kWh, competitive with other energy sources. [OCS: I wasn’t aware that the mass of U.S. industrial enterprises that would benefit from lower cost energy (after a thousand years to recapture costs) is located in the region.] Of course, this plan is the definition of "long-term." In order to siphon off enough heat to neutralize the threat of the volcano, the geothermal generator would have to be run continuously for hundreds or thousands of years. But on the flipside, that means thousands of years of free geothermal energy. [OCS: FREE? Are these idiots delusional? Has anyone noticed that an entirely new, and vulnerable, electric grid would need to be constructed and that energy losses would be massive for intercontinental distribution. Perhaps they should turn the volcano into a federal funds sink hole and pipe money directly into the volcano until everyone associated with the original project is long dead and gone. Same effect.] NASA hopes its proposal will be adopted soon—after all, it's only a matter of time before the volcano erupts—and that their idea will be implemented at other supervolcanoes across the world. Hopefully these generators will be in place before any of them decide to explode. Source: BBC

Elon Musk thinking …

This is a perfect project for Elon Musk who needs never make a profit while basking in media glory and sucking up infinite government subsidies. Besides, he can have a catchy name, colorful CGI Videos, and produce the same results as NASA with far fewer people.

Bottom line …

Even with advances in materials sciences, there is no way to pipe a conventional geothermal plant that can withstand the corrosive effects of high-temperature, high-pressure mineralized water. I wonder how they are going to handle the sulfuric acid that is produced when water is combined with sulfur at high temperatures and pressures?

Enough with the distraction and diversion. Unless NASA can fulfill its primary mission, they should be disbanded or defunded.

We are so screwed.

-- steve