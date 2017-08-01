MIDTERM MUDDLE: BOTH POLITICAL PARTIES ARE CORRUPT AND DO NOT BODE WELL FOR AMERICA AND AMERICANS...

It doesn’t matter who wins the coin toss, once again Americans are going to be screwed by the two major parties …

Prior to the 2016 presidential election cycle, the Republicans appeared to be relying on the fact that Hillary Clinton was so toxic, any Republican candidate could beat her in spite of a complicit mainstream media and dishonest polling that showed her as a lock for the Presidency. There was no need to talk about fiscal responsibility, smaller government, fewer rules, and regulations … Everybody was pointing to the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, the nullification of the Paris Climate Accords, tax reform, and the biggest issue: placing a conservative on the Supreme Court of the United States to maintain some form of artificial political balance that proved that the Supreme Court was not about protecting the Constitution, but about preserving partisan positions.

Now we are faced with the 2018 congressional election cycle, and the Progressive Socialist Democrats appear to be relying on the fact that President Trump is such a disaster, the Democrats will recapture the House of Representatives so racist crazies like Maxine Waters can offer their impeachment bills. The mantra for this new election cycle is “A Better Deal: Better Skills, Better Jobs, Better Wages” – all of which is the same Bullsh*t they have been peddling for years. One look at the inner cities, governed by progressives for decades, is proof positive that the progressives are both corrupt and racist. It is almost like saying, “We’re back, and it's our turn to loot the Treasury.”

‘Splain it to me, Lucy …

Why are the progressive socialist democrats so dead set against voter identification when the poorest among us need identification to collect their benefits?

Why is it that progressive socialist democrats slow walk every ethics investigation involving their party?

Why is it that progressive socialist Democrats look at white supremacists and fail to notice that they are considerably outnumbered by the Black Muslims, the socialist Antifa and Black Lives Matter movements?

Why is it that the progressive mainstream media continues to distort the news with a bias towards the hard left anti-America crowd?

And it is not on all one side …

Why are the Republicans so afraid of resolving all of the FBI-investigated scandals of the past administration?

Why are the Republicans so afraid of the conservatives within their party?

Why do the Republicans hold on to ineffective leaders like John Boehner, Paul Ryan, and Mitch McConnell?

Bottom line …

Could it be that all of the investigations are a joke, that each side has enough dirt on their opponents to ensure mutually assured destruction? Could it be that our intelligence agencies are blackmailing our political leadership? Could it be that we have run out of patriots willing to act on behalf of our country rather than to feather their own nests?

How are these professional politicians getting rich so quickly while earning a modest salary? Something stinks.

If you want to see what unrestrained progressive socialist Democrats can do to a healthy, vibrant state, look no further than California. Billion dollar trains to nowhere while the roads purposely crumble. Onerous taxes collected for one purpose and the re-jiggered into supporting something else. Politicians who lie, knowing that if they follow the party line, they will be rewarded with a 6-figure no-show job on some commission.

Folks, we are screwed.

Perhaps the answer is to elect the least likely candidate who appears sane over professional politicians?

-- steve