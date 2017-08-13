MEDIA HYPOCRISY IN CHARLOTTESVILLE ...

Three things stood out among the craziness and carnage in Charlottesville, North Carolina …

One, many in the mainstream media had no problem describing the white supremacists/nationalists and neo-Nazis of the so-called alt-right, but could not bring themselves to go beyond the word “counter-protesters” even though the two prominent groups were members of the violent socialist/communist front groups “Antifa” and “Black Lives Matter” movements.

Two, that both the protesters and counter-protesters were armed, many with semi-automatic weapons, and not a shot was fired in anger. Perhaps when you are armed, you are more aware of the consequences of acting out in a rash manner?

And three, the mainstream media could not restrain themselves from linking the driver of the vehicle to his support for Donald Trump. But no such linkage was made during the Obama Administration who overwhelmingly supported then President Obama.

Violent clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia took a deadly turn on Saturday when a driver plowed his vehicle through the crowd, killing a 32-year-old woman and injuring several others.

The police on Saturday evening identified the suspected driver of the car as 20-year-old James Fields. The police told media they were holding him on suspicion of second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding, and one hit-and-run count. Fields grew up in Kentucky and recently moved to Ohio, his mother, Samantha Bloom, told The Associated Press. She knew he was attending the "Unite The Right" rally this weekend and that he supported President Donald Trump, but said she didn't know it was a white nationalist rally.

Yes, there were communists involved …

And, at least one politician got it right …

Bottom line …

One wonders how much attention these groups would draw if the media did not flood the area with cameras and microphones … And, of course, restraint by the selfie-loving social media addicts who mistakenly believe they are documenting their participation in “history.”

And, if you consider “real” history, something that is rarely taught in American schools, the Nazi flag would be a symbol of abhorrence and the Confederate flag would be a symbol of the stupidity of an agrarian-based economy making war on an industrial-based economy and trying to split the nation. Lincoln was fighting to preserve the union, and it had nothing to do with freeing the slaves – which appears to be a politically-calculated move to further weaken the South.

Perhaps we could take a lesson from one of the most reviled Army Generals in the South, General William Tecumseh Sherman, who as a professor, explained it succinctly … "You people of the South don't know what you are doing," he declared. "This country will be drenched in blood, and God only knows how it will end. It is all folly, madness, a crime against civilization! You people speak so lightly of war; you don't know what you're talking about. War is a terrible thing!" He resumed his pacing, still talking. "You mistake, too, the people of the North. They are a peaceable people but an earnest people, and they will fight, too. They are not going to let this country be destroyed without a mighty effort to save it.... Besides, where are your men and appliances of war to contend against them? The North can make a steam engine, locomotive or railway car; hardly a yard of cloth or a pair of shoes can you make. You are rushing into war with one of the most powerful, ingeniously mechanical and determined people on earth — right at your doors." Then he delivered a prophecy. "You are bound to fail. Only in your spirit and determination are you prepared for war. In all else you are totally unprepared, with a bad cause to start with. At first you will make headway, but as your limited resources begin to fail, shut out from the markets of Europe as you will be, your cause will begin to wane. If your people will but stop and think, they must see that in the end you will surely fail." <Source>

There have always been self-serving activists and agitators … But the difference is now everyone fancies themselves as a team member without giving due regard to the cause, cost, or people the people behind the curtain,

We are so screwed.

-- steve