MANY A TRUTH IS SPOKEN IN JEST ...

Once again, an accidental truth has escaped from the camp of progressive socialist democrats, where up is down, wrong is right, and good and evil disappear in politically correct, multicultural, moral equivalency …
|
This is a swastika. It’s 5,000 years old. It’s a symbol of peace, love, luck, infinity, life. But one day, Nazism. They took the swastika, rotated it by 45° and turned it into hatred, fear, war, racism, power.
They stigmatized the swastika forever. They won. They limited our freedom or maybe not?
The swastika is coming back together with peace, love, respect, freedom. Introducing the new swastika. <Source>
An epic fail for the designers who thought that they could turn a reviled symbol into something quite different by adding a rainbow background. What they have inadvertently done is to demonstrate that many of the so-called justice movements are really socialist fronts where intolerance only goes on way.
We are so screwed when we do not stand up and call evil what it truly is – EVIL.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius