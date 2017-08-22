JAMES CLAPPER IS ANOTHER TURD CIRCLING OBAMA'S TOILET BOWL ...

I am no special pleader for President Trump, but I find it repugnant for a former high-ranking government official to denigrate the President of the United States in a very public manner and on a cable network with an open antipathy towards the President.

James Clapper: I Question Trump's Fitness For Office, Wonder If He Is "Looking For A Way Out" CNN contributor James Clapper, former Director of National Intelligence, said after watching President Trump's Tuesday night rally in Phoenix he questions his fitness for office. Clapper said Trump seems to be "looking for a way out" of the presidency. "I really question his ability, his fitness to be in this office and I also am beginning to wonder about his motivation for it," Clapper said. "Maybe he is looking for a way out." "I do wonder, as well about the people that attracted to this -- to this rally as others. You know, what are they thinking? Or why am I so far off base? Because I don't understand the adulation. Of course, that's why I think he gravitated to having this rally as ill-timed as it is," Clapper said. "You said you questioned his fitness. Is he a threat to national security? The president?" Lemon asked. "Well, he certainly could be. Again, having some understanding of the levers that a president can exercise, I worry about, frankly, you know, the access to the nuclear codes," Clapper answered. <Source>

Bottom line …

To even suggest that any person with access to the nuclear codes would simply launch a strike on any nation that would result in thousands – if not hundreds of thousands – of innocent lives being sacrificed on the altar of personal ego is crazy and suggestive of a man so taken with self-serving partisan politics that he should be fired from CNN. This is tantamount to declaring President Trump to be as dangerous and/or deranged as North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un. But, then again, moral equivalency is part and parcel of the modus operandi of the progressive socialist democrats.

Who the hell is James Clapper, the lying, clueless former Director of National Intelligence who should have been prosecuted for lying to Congress about the intelligence community's illegally spying on American citizens?

Perhaps there is a tacit agreement in the intelligence community to remove a legally-elected President in favor of a socialist/communist dupe? Or, at least a dupe that can be easily manipulated by the past leadership of the intelligence community that has been so stunningly wrong on so many occasions?

Have we not learned a lesson from former FBI Director James Comey, a person who usurped the authority of the Department of Justice and unilaterally decided that a corrupt, lying Hillary Clinton should not be held accountable for her many criminal activities?

Leaving the nation’s affairs in the hands of incompetent and hyper-partisan hacks like James Clapper is a clear and present danger to America.

We are so screwed.

-- steve