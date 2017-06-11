IS MANAFORT BEING PRESSURED TO ROLL OVER ON TRUMP?

Follow the money is a great start, but one might follow law firm representation as well …

Typically one suspects that switching legal firms is a matter of obtaining specialized representation …

But, what if the former law firm does represent or has represented other targets of the investigation or contained long-time corrupt Democrat operatives who could not be trusted? Specifically, would you want to be represented by a firm who senior partner represented two of the other targets in the investigation and had a long history of shady behavior on behalf of progressive socialist democrats?

Trump Jr. says he, Kushner and Manafort met with lawyer tied to Kremlin An attorney for Kushner, Jamie Gorelick, issued a statement emphasizing that the meeting had been disclosed earlier by Kushner. “As we have previously stated, Mr. Kushner’s SF-86 was prematurely submitted and, among other errors, did not list any contacts with foreign government officials. The next day, Mr. Kushner submitted supplemental information stating that he had had ‘numerous contacts with foreign officials’ about which he would be happy to provide additional information,” the statement said. “ … Mr. Kushner has submitted additional updates and included, out of an abundance of caution, this meeting with a Russian person, which he briefly attended at the request of his brother-in-law, Donald Trump Jr. As Mr. Kushner has consistently stated, he is eager to cooperate and share what he knows.” <Source>

When a liberal power lawyer represents the Trump family, things can get ugly … Gorelick, now one of Washington’s most prominent lawyers, once again represents famous clients who symbolize much of what she and her friends have spent their lives working against. When Gorelick signed up Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump — the president’s close advisers, as well as his son-in-law and daughter — as clients, she knew her friends might raise their collective eyebrows. She didn’t know that some of them would call her a turncoat. “Representing Jared and Ivanka is a case of pushing the ethical envelope, helping a wealthy family on the brink of using the presidency to further enrich themselves,” said David Halperin, a speechwriter in the Clinton White House and former counsel to the Senate Intelligence Committee. “Gorelick is a Clinton supporter embracing the family that wanted to put Hillary Clinton in jail. People in Washington are all too willing to forgive that.” <Source>

Manafort dumps WilmerHale …

Manafort switching legal team as feds crank up heat on him Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is changing his attorneys as a federal investigation heats up into his financial transactions, according to people familiar with the matter. Manafort's case will now be handled by Miller and Chevalier, a boutique firm in Washington that specializes in complicated financial crimes among other issues, these people said. A spokesman confirmed the change. “Mr. Manafort is in the process of retaining his former counsel, Miller & Chevalier, to represent him in the office of special counsel investigation. As of today, WilmerHale no longer represents Mr. Manafort," Jason Maloni said in a statement. Manafort is cutting ties with WilmerHale, the firm that has represented him in the matter so far. His former lawyer there, Reg Brown, led the congressional investigations practice. The move could signify a realization that the case has heated up, one of these people said, and that Manafort needs specialized criminal counsel. The switch comes after the FBI raided his home last month and a number of financial institutions were subpoenaed, these people said. The Washington Post first reported the home search, and Bloomberg first reported the bank subpoenas. <Source>

A bigger, better conspiracy …

From published reports, it appears that the primary driver of Democrat talking points and the FBI investigation is a widely-discredited dossier that accuses Trump and his campaign team members of collusion with Russia. The dossier was produced and paid for by a company known as Fusion GPS which specializes in down-and-dirty opposition candidate research; the effort being funded by an, as yet unknown, operative that was conducting “opposition research” on Trump on behalf of the Clinton campaign. The President of Fusion has failed to supply key documents under Congressional subpoena, and further legal action is expected.

Now for the conspiracy: what if this entire political charade is an orchestrated attempt to keep Bill and Hillary Clinton from being criminally prosecuted from a number of well-documented actions that could result in criminal charges and to protect the hundreds of millions of dollars in the Clinton Foundation? Putting pressure on Donald Trump to forgo any investigations – which he appears willing to do – of the Clintons and a significant number of Clinton co-conspirators. Possibly including members of the intelligence community, the Department of Justice, the IRS, and the FBI?

Is it also possible that another protected party is former President Barack Obama who has apparently supplied our dangerous enemy, Iran, will billions of dollars and the means to bring about a nuclear holocaust?

Right now, it appears that Manafort, who has some dodgy transactions that look like money laundering using real estate assets, is a key pressure point. So why wouldn’t he change law firms at this point?

Bottom line …

The entire affair, from the Clintons to the FBI and DOJ stinks of political corruption and self-dealing. And where one may ask, are the intrepid reporters who are asking the right questions as they did in the Watergate scandal? Or is it another example of liberal bias and the willingness to go all in to attack GOP candidates and sitting Presidents.

We are so screwed.

