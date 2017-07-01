GLOBAL WARMING: HOW "FAKE NEWS" IS CREATED ...

Here is a story from the uber-progressive Los Angeles Times that tells only part of the story …

Oil companies outspent environmentalists during California's climate change negotiations Oil companies spent $2.5 million lobbying during negotiations over California climate policies this summer, according to new disclosures. They spent far more than major environmental groups, and more than the $369,791 from Democratic donor Tom Steyer’s NextGen Climate Action. The reports cover April 1 to June 30 as lawmakers were debating the future of the state's cap-and-trade program, which they ultimately decided to extend. It's an incomplete picture because the reports don't account for the final two weeks of negotiations during early July, which won't be covered until the next quarterly report. However, it seems unlikely that lobbying dollars from the Western States Petroleum Assn. will exceed the $6.75 million spent in one quarter of 2015. Spending spiked during that time as lawmakers considered a measure to reduce oil consumption for transportation, a proposal that failed. <Source: Oil companies outspent environmentalists during California's climate change negotiations - LA Times>

What is missing …

(1) The overwhelming number of progressive members of the California legislature already support rigorous climate and environmental controls, so fewer lobbying dollars from the environmentalists are needed.

(2) The majority of California’s legislature can be legally bribed with relatively trivial amounts that become exponentially costs to California businesses and consumers as special interest legislation is crafted.

(3) The extension of the Cap and Trade program was never in doubt.

(4) The article says nothing about those companies who are neither oil companies or environmental lobbyists, but who have a significant stake in the extension of Cap and Trade.

How many people understand that a significant portion of Elon Musk’s Tesla Motors revenue was earned by selling “pollution credits” to other companies who would have faced significant fines had they not purchased the credits? According to the Wall Street Journal, Tesla’s profits came from pollution credits … Tesla Motors Inc. is racking up big bucks peddling pollution credits earned from sales of its $60,000 and up electric cars. Last year, the Palo Alto, Calif.-based maker of the Model S electric car collected $40.5 million—about 10% of its total revenue—selling credits earned from states to other auto makers, according to the company's annual financial report. <Source>

(5) Cap and Trade allows local polluters to continue to pollute the land, water, and air – bringing respiratory disease to local residents – while purchasing government-approved indulgences to continue their wayward ways.

Bottom line …

The real problem facing Californian’s is the toxic political ideology and corruption that is inherent in our legislature that is dominated by progressive socialist democrats who care little about the unexceptional population units they consider their constituents. It is all about money and power. And, lest you think it is only the progressive socialist democrats, you would be wrong. The California GOP is a willing victim and suffering from the Stockholm Syndrome where they identify with their captors.

We are so screwed.

-- steve