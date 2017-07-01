DONALD J. TRUMP: THE SECOND PRESIDENT WHO BELIEVED HE COULD WING IT ...

Like his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, the belief that they are the smartest person in the room and instinctively know what to do is false and misleading …

Unlike his business, Trump does not have near dictatorial powers and is not surrounded by sycophants telling him how great he is. He needs to deal with a fractious Congress and a rebellious bureaucracy that was well-seeded with Obamacons and progressive socialist democrats. However, unlike Obama, Trump is not a reader of history or apparently anything else – preferring to get his information straight from his favorite (of the moment) news outlet or the last person he spoke with.

Unlike the laid-back Obama, Trump is an energetic individual; but one that confuses motion with action. Like Obama, Trump likes campaigning over governing. But, he hates retail politics and handshaking, preferring staged mass events.

But, worst of all, like Obama, Trump has zero shame and no compunction to lie to the American people.

Let us pray everything gets better, not worse.

-- steve