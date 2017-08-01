CHARLOTTESVILLE: THE COMMUNISTS ARE HERE

What can you say when one side is composed of the White Supremacists, and the other side is affiliated with the communists. Both sides playing a complicit and uncritical mainstream media into advancing their agenda of hate and revolution?

The face of communism in the United States and in our schools …

If the video does not appear, it can be found here.

The video is titled, “Activist arrested for Confederate Monument Destruction,” and it names Takiyah Thompson of the Workers World Party -- but fails to make it clear that the WWP is a communist front group operating within the United States. If you listen to the audio, at approximately 00:44 after the chants, “Cops and Klan go hand-in-hand,” you will hear an unidentified voice say that “Sheriff's officers have just picked up our comrade Takiyah …”

Workers World Party is a communist party in the United States, founded in 1959 by a group led by Sam Marcy of the Socialist Workers Party. WWP describes itself as a party that has, since its founding, "supported the struggles of all oppressed peoples". It has recognized the right of nations to self-determination, including the nationally oppressed peoples inside the United States. <Source>

Bottom line …

Never before in our history, starting with former President Barack Obama, have we openly legitimized and welcomed communists into our government. Yes, California and Illinois openly embraced communists in their universities to indoctrinate others, but it has gone too far. It is almost as if behind every special studies class or social justice program you find the hand of communist activists and agitators directly the agenda.

And, lest you think that the GOP is free from the influence of communism, one need only look at AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka who is openly embraced by international socialists and communists as a leader in the progressive movement. Trumka just resigned from Trump's Manufacturer's Council saying, "

We cannot sit on a council for a President who tolerates bigotry and domestic terrorism. President Trump's remarks today repudiate his forced remarks yesterday about the KKK and neo-Nazis. We must resign on behalf of America's working people, who reject all notions of legitimacy of these bigoted groups." Unbelievable -- but then again Trumka is a thug and a communist dupe -- who has apparently been associated with thuggish tactics in labor disputes.

We are so screwed.

-- steve