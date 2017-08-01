CHARLOTTESVILLE RIOT: STAGED PROGRESSIVE HYPOCRISY

The progressive socialist Democrats have always projected their feelings, behavior, and activities onto their opposition, and with a complicit and biased mainstream media, I can also conclude, with great success. If one truly understood history, one would find that it was the Democrats that were behind slavery, segregation, Jim Crow laws, and who fought the civil rights movement with the fervor of racists. Even worse, members of Congress and the Supreme Court who were members of the Klan or known to be vicious racists were venerated by the Democrat party.

So it is the height of progressive hypocrisy to attack the GOP and President Trump for the staged media event in Charlottesville …

Bottom line …

We are so screwed.

-- steve