CHARLOTTESVILLE: CAN YOU TELL THE SIDES APART?

With the Nazis and the ANTIFA crowd, it is really hard to tell the difference except for the uniforms …

As far as I can tell, at least with the progressive socialist democrats, not everybody buys the agenda, but is so afraid of not being politically correct that they do not speak out. Definitely not my parent’s Democrat party.

Bottom line …

Many progressive socialist democrats believe that there can be no enemies to the left and that since speech is violence, it can be met with physical violence. One need only take a look at the City of Portland in Oregon where they canceled their annual Rose Festival parade because antifa threatened violence if Trump supporters marched under the GOP banner. The fact that the Portland Police Department said they could not guarantee the public’s safety says something about the state of law enforcement in overwhelming liberal areas that refuse to uphold the law when it comes to progressive socialist democrats.

My personal favorite would be to spray any violent crowd that fails to disperse after a lawful police order with indelible dye – and then sort them out as the emerged through perimeters where they could be questioned and searched if necessary.

This is America. Since when do we surrender to the tyranny of the minority? Especially when it involves professional politicians who care more about their self-interests than they do their constituents, community, or country.

With the number of socialists, communists, anarchists, and illegal aliens flooding the country, it will be a wonder that America will survive another 100 years with their unique brand of capitalist freedoms and Americanism.

We are so screwed.

-- steve