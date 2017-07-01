CHARLOTTESVILLE: A RADICAL, RACIAL TEACHING MOMENT FOR THE "OTHER BAD GUYS" ...

If you want to know why our nation is becoming more and more dysfunctional with “snowflakes” that run and hide in their “safe spaces” when someone says something disagreeable, we need to place blame squarely on the shoulders of our failed educators who indoctrinate rather than educate. An old Marxist trick of grabbing them when they are young so they accept your abnormally skewed worldview without question because that is all they know.
An example of this malevolent influence in our classrooms can be illustrated with the screed who suggests that our education system has failed because it breeds white supremacy. Not to mention decades of quasi-illiterate, dysfunctional students who lack resiliency and the ability to think for themselves.
7 Ways Teachers Can Respond to the Evil of Charlottesville, Starting Now
An educator confronts the failures of an education system that breeds white supremacy.
White supremacy did not appear as a surprise guest to this weekend’s events. It is a plague that permeates every aspect of our shared society. At the same time as it threatens to strip people of color of their lives and freedom, it corrodes the logic, reason and future of our society as a whole. White supremacy is also a deeply embedded feature of our education system even as it runs counter to the values we claim to hold in pursuit of education.
In response to this weekend’s deadly white supremacist rallies and violence in Charlottesville, there was a shared outrage among educators on social media. I saw a range of reactions. A lot of folks—especially white—asked, "How could this happen in America?” And a lot of folks—especially people of color—said, “We’ve been telling you that this is happening in America.”
What many of us shared was a conviction that the events in Charlottesville couldn’t go unchallenged. In considering effective responses while looking at the sea of hateful white faces in the media of the event, I wondered: Who grew this hate? Who planted it? Who nurtured it? Who protected it from exposure to education and love? With an eye to education, I asked, What schools failed to educate these white supremacists? Who were their teachers? Who taught this hate?
As teachers, our job is not solely to pour mathematics, science, language arts or any other knowledge into the heads of our students. It is our duty to our profession, to our society and to the students to lovingly teach them to learn and grow as complete humans.
The fact that the violent white supremacists in Charlottesville moved through dozens of classrooms that taught English, social studies, math, science and other subjects while nurturing or enhancing their white supremacist ideals is an indictment of our daily practice. It says that their institutions may have effectively served math facts or essay writing, but it was with a side of white supremacy.
This may seem too harsh on my colleagues at predominantly white schools. Let me be clear: first, this is not about blame. I write out of deep urgency that we address the cultural and systemic failures in our school system that are promoting white supremacy. I ask you to consider how it is that we’ve grown accustomed to narratives regarding the failings of segregated schools that serve students of color, but not the schools that educated those who defend and promote that segregation.
So what do we do?
As we walk into our classrooms in the coming weeks, here are a number of concrete actions every educator can take to address the evil that was on display in Charlottesville. Some of these suggestions deal with Charlottesville specifically, but most will help educators address the longer term systemic challenges in our classrooms that foster white supremacy and other oppression.
I hope that by implementing these tactics, we can erode the scourge of white supremacy that permeates many of our classrooms, schools and communities. Education has had a history of fortifying white supremacy in our nation’s past and present, but with our work, education can be the means to eradicating it in our nation’s future.
Xian Franzinger Barrett is a part-time special education teacher who previously taught in the Chicago Public Schools. He was a 2009-2010 U.S. Department of Education Classroom Teaching Ambassador Fellow. He is a founding member of EduColor.
EduColor appears to be an organization that profits from racial division and hatred. Perhaps if they were really interested in education, they would be speaking about improving the education of all students by removing race and politics from the class room. The organization appears to be operating on the same agenda as the “poverty pimps” who exploit class to advance their Marxist agenda.
“EduColor seeks to elevate the voices of public school advocates of color on educational equity and justice. We are an inclusive cooperative of informed, inspired and motivated educators, parents, students, writers and activists who promote and embrace the centrality of substantive intersectional diversity.”
Tyranny by the minority …
What do students do when most everything they trust might be based on a lie?
It is almost as if these activists and agitators are living in an alternate universe where Blacks and others should not be held accountable for their behavior as a redress for 100+ year old grievances. Perhaps educators should promote unity and cooperation instead of balkanizing students into classes of victims to be politically exploited as useful idiots.
I find it crazy that these are the same people who never hold progressive socialist democrats who govern the inner cities responsible for the poverty, illiteracy, disease, and decay while spending billions of dollars in programs with the sole purpose of buying votes and entrenching and perpetuating their political power.
Perhaps, if teachers returned to teaching the core fundamentals of science – whoops, wouldn’t want students challenging the global climate dogma of their indoctrinators. Or perhaps civics – whoops, would want students to realize it is the corrupt politicians, not the “white class” that continues to screw them over. What do you think might happen if the real history of the Democrat involvement in racist politics were exposed?
We are so screwed when we allow this drivel to pass without comment.
