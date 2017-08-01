CALIFORNIA: NO TAXES FOR TEACHERS -- PROGRESSIVE WANT TO REWARD RADICAL INDOCTRINATORS WHO PRODUCE FUNCTIONAL ILLITERATES

The truth is that teaching should be treated like any other profession; with requirements for teaching ability and subject-matter knowledge. And like any other profession, there should be no absolute guarantee of employment or perks and privileges beyond that which is offered to all residents of the State of California. Likewise, there should be nothing to prevent a teacher from being removed from their position for malfeasance or any criminal act.

In fact, one might say that the progressive socialist democrats have so infiltrated the educational process and warped the curricula as to present a clear and present danger to the welfare of our communities, state, and nation.

Another example of progressive socialist Democrat hypocrisy can be found in California State Senate bill S.B. 807, a proposed tax exemption for teachers …

SB 807 would enact a tax credit and income exclusion for qualified teachers.



Proposed Law: This bill would enact two tax benefits for teachers: (1) a personal income tax credit equal to 50 percent of specified costs a teacher must incur to earn a clear teaching credential (as defined), and (2) an income exclusion for 50 percent of any income received by teachers between their sixth and tenth years as a teacher of record in a California school. Eligibility for the income exclusion is restricted to those teaching at a qualified high-poverty school, defined as a public school in California that enrolls pupils in kindergarten or grades 1-12, inclusive, that either: (1) meets the minimum identified percentage to be eligible to receive the free federal reimbursement rate for all reimbursable school breakfasts and lunches, pursuant to specified provisions of federal law, or (2) enrolled 62.5 percent or more pupils in the prior school year who were eligible for federal free or reduced priced meals, or schools not operational in the prior year that meet that standard in the current year. Unused tax credits could be carried over for up to four additional years, until exhausted. Both tax benefits would commence in the 2017 taxable year, and sunset in 2026. <Source: California Legislature>

Bottom line …

Why should we reward those who are destroying our culture and capitalist system with their progressive nonsense? Erasing history, demonizing achievers, both past, and present, indoctrinating our children with political correctness, multiculturalism, and the moral equivalency that erases any differences between good and evil – exceptional Americanism and destructive communism.

Why should we reward those who are producing yet another decade of functional illiterates whose dependence on electronic devices to perform the simplest of life-skills is growing every day?

Why should we reward members of a union that only supports a single party in return for outrageous perks and privileges?

And, why should we be concerned with an artificial shortage of teachers that was created by the open-door policies of our progressive legislators who have allowed illiterate, impoverished, sick, and criminal illegal aliens to flood our nation to change our American culture and to alter their allegiance from our nation to a perpetual Democrat party?

We are so screwed.

