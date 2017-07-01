My Photo
CALIFORNIA MEDICAL COSTS: CHECK THE "CHARGEMASTER" ...

The one falsehood in this cheesy and overblown presentation is that hospital chargemasters are a secret …

are

Adam Ruins Everything - The Real Reason Hospitals Are So Expensive | truTV

 

Not if you know where to look and have the stamina to read it …

charge

Californians – Check your hospital’s chargemaster yourself.

Bottom line …

There are a number of ways that medical costs can be lowered. But not while everybody is ripping off the system and paying off politicians for the right to gouge.

We are so screwed.

-- steve

"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius

 

