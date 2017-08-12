A METAPHOR FOR THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

I have been looking around for a shorthand method of describing the Trump Administration and I believe I have found one …

THE LAVA LAMP

What better description than a yuge bubble at the bottom starts to rise and then breaks off into smaller bubbles that collide with other bubbles and eventual sink to the bottom once again?

Apparently I wasn’t the only one to think about this …

And perhaps it is all because we failed to read the slogan in context and understand the true meaning of Trump’s message …

Bottom line …

We are so screwed when everyone around Trump is treated like the help and dismissed whenever they do not bow to the boss and extoll, not his policies but his personal virtues. Of course, the Emperor has not new clothes.

-- steve