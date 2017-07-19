WHY PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS CANNOT BE TRUSTED TO RUN CHICAGO

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, formerly the Chief of Staff to Barack Obama, is both a corrupt ideologue and an idiot …

The first duty and obligation of a mayor is to prioritize resources to ensure the safety and security of the public. This means the police, fire, medical, sanitation, and building code enforcement functions are fully funded before the allocation of resources to less critical functions. This includes controlling the out-of-control public employee unions who are quickly driving the city into insolvency.

The second duty and obligation of a mayor is to provide the type of fiscal leadership which combats waste, fraud, and abuse while conserving and allocating resources to the repair, replacement, and build-out of critical infrastructure that has been decaying for decades.

And the third duty and obligation of a mayor is to provide legislative guidance to minimize nonsensical rules and regulations that favor special interests. This means prosecuting insider deals and sweetheart contracts that do little more than picking the taxpayer’s pockets and reward the wealthy special interests.

One might argue that the overriding duty and obligation is to respect and enforce the Constitution of the United States and that of the State of Illinois. Equality under the law without favoring or disadvantaging any class of individual or business. In essence, allow the people to live as they wish to live without lecturing or restricting personal choices and options.

But, not in the world of the progressive socialist democrats and certainly not under Rahm Emanuel’s watch …

Violent Chicago Needs More Cops, But Soda Tax Plan Failed and Over 100 Jobs Gone With record-breaking violence in one of the worst counties in the nation, Chicago desperately needs more cops. But the city’s plan to tie the new hires to a soda tax plan failed to achieve that goal when the tax was restrained by a Cook County judge. The Chicago Tribune reported that the Cook County Sheriff’s Office was expected to begin training 66 new recruits but instead had to suspend them and lay off the 47 people that had already begun training last month. It seems the city put all its eggs into the soda tax-basket and it fell flat. The soda tax was proposed to collect over $67 million this year and over $200 million for fiscal year 2018, Fox News noted. However, after the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, alongside grocery stores, complained the tax was vague and unconstitutional, a judge temporarily blocked the tax. Other city workers were affected, as well, including 12 county courthouse employees and 69 employees, mostly lawyers, fired from the Public Defender’s office. That’s in addition to 300 county employee lay offs announced last week. Bad timing to trust a big government plan to punish soda drinkers when the city is averaging two murders a day. Perhaps its time to ditch the Democrats in control. <Source>

You will notice that the city always ties their new taxes and tax increases to public safety while doing little or nothing about resolving the underlying issues. The idea that we should stop incarcerating violent offenders until some racial proportionality exists is both ludicrous and foolhardy. Why not simply bulldoze decaying and rotting buildings and place a lien on the property for the cost of the cleanup – forcing the sale of the property if the lien is not satisfied in ten years. And, for the libertarians among the population, enforcing existing health and safety codes and making the property’s owners responsible for the cleanup before the city taking action. I know where we could get a large number of unskilled laborers in the community, train them as demolition, cleanup, and renewal operators, and put people to work. Of course, instituting a work requirement for able-bodied welfare recipients may be just another grievance to convince the voters to cede power to the progressives in return for killing such a radical idea: earning an honest living.

It appears that Mayor Rahm “Never let a crisis go to waste” Emanuel not only wants to piggyback on the Obesity epidemic to push his progressive agendas, but he wants to tell others how to live their lives. Here is a Mayor who is always ranting about the disadvantages faced by minorities and the poor – yet he has no problem instituting and enforcing a regressive tax that disproportionately impacts minorities and the have-nots. And, the dishonest Mayor says nothing about the bulk of the funding going into the general treasury to pay down the massive unfunded pension liabilities that threaten to force the city into insolvency.

To prove, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that Rahm Emanuel is an idiot, one need only consider gun control in Chicago. With some of the strictest anti-gun laws in the nation, the crime continues to grow -- perhaps, because the idiot Mayor overlooks the simple fact that criminals and crazies do not respect nor abide by the law. And, such restrictions only prevent decent, law-abiding individuals from protecting themselves to enlarge the bureaucracy which assumes total authority over your safety – but without responsibility if you are maimed or murdered.

Bottom line …

Our inner cities, governed for decades by the progressive socialist democrats, are decaying cesspools of poverty, illiteracy, disease, and crime. And, yet there has been little progress as minority gangs and criminals run amok. It is time for the people to rise – not to protest the manufactured causes of activists and agitators – but to remove corrupt politicians from office. The cause of most problems can be traced directly to corrupt politicians and their special interests. Unless we reduce political corruption, we continue to be screwed.

