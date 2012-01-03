WHY IS THE MEDIA FEATURING A SMALL-TIME GRIFTER LIKE RAND PAUL?

In a number of my blog posts, I have described Rand Paul as a small time grifter who learned to speak “conservative” from his father, Ron Paul, another small time grifter whose words and actions revealed his duplicity. Old Ron Paul used to lard-up his district with pork-barrel spending that was attached to must-pass key-issue spending bills. Of course, in a display of his libertarian conservatism, he would always vote against these spending bills – full well knowing that others would provide the majority to pass his district’s pork into legislation. Then the duplicitous old geezer would beat his chest and loudly proclaim that he never voted for a pork-filled spending bill. In fact, Ron Paul rarely voted for any bill, always complaining that they were unconstitutional or violated his particular brand of conservatism. <Source> Everything considered, Ron Paul was irrelevant and of little use to the nation. Now he is back home pushing his corrupt newsletters and loudly announcing the coming financial disaster. Which, of course, you can avoid with a subscription to one of his touted products. His real legacy was leaving behind a son, Rand Paul, who is as odious as the old man.

So why is anyone surprised when his grifter son appears to be behaving in the very same manner?

Like all of the other slimeball politicians who were for bills, then against them, we hear Rand Paul bleating that the Republicans for years ran on repealing Obamacare and now they appear to be keeping it. Truth-be-told, Paul represents a state where at least 20% of all Kentuckians are on a welfare program, Medicaid, disguised as a healthcare bill and confused and conflated with either Medicare or private insurance. The government's contribution to the expansion of Medicaid is 100% and will drop to 90% shortly. For the state’s this was a no brainer – even for John Kasich in Ohio. And, of course, this was Obama’s smart way of claiming millions of more people were insured under his presidency.

So what happens when Senator Ted Cruz, one of the few constitutional conservatives in the Senate proposed an Amendment that would open the insurance marketplace to new and more flexible plans that would be more affordable with lower premiums and co-pays? Rand Paul runs before the cameras and loudly proclaims that the Cruz Amendment, while helpful, is still offered within the context of the original Affordable Care Act and therefore is just unacceptable. He goes on to say, “My idea always was to replace it with freedom, legalize choice, legalize inexpensive insurance, allow people to join associations to buy their insurance.” <Source> All of the buzzwords are there: freedom, legalize choice, inexpensive insurance, and allow people to join associations to buy insurance. The little crap-weasel surely must know that a provision for exempting associations was already in the legislation.

So what is missing?

Not one word about allowing competition across state lines and removing the monopolies that are formed when consumers are offered one or two choices within their particular coverage area. Could it possibly be because the insurers have a mighty and well-funded lobbying effort and the 2018 congressional election cycle is right around the corner?

Rand Paul continues to bleat that it would be disastrous for the GOP not to take action before the 2018 mid-terms. When a clean repeal bill was offered earlier in the year, there was one notable opponent. You guessed it – the two-faced weasel who ran to the cameras and proclaimed, “If Congress fails to vote on a replacement at the same time as repeal, the repealers risk assuming the blame for the continued unraveling of Obamacare. For mark my words, Obamacare will continue to unravel and wreak havoc for years to come.” <Source>

Now that most efforts have failed and Mitch McConnell wants to introduce a clean repeal bill, Rand Paul appears to support McConnell’s plan at this point in time. But beware, there will be some last-minute reason why Rand Paul can’t support the bill, making a big show of taking a principled stand – especially if there is no provision to keep Kentucky’s Medicaid recipients happily enrolled in the program.

Like his father before him, Rand Paul is a small-time grifter who has managed to get a seat at the table – even though he remains a duplicitous crap weasel.

We are so screwed.

-- steve