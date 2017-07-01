WHAT IT MEANS TO LIVE IN AMERICA ...

Unbelievably, there are any number of Hollywood celebrities who pretend to be patriotic Americans while advancing radical political agendas designed to weaken America, its economy, its military, its unique culture. Joined by politicians and a corrupt media.

Here is the antidote to those who pretend for a living and are little more than petulant, self-absorbed, crap-weasels. Charlie Daniels and his band.

If the video does not appear in the email version of this post, it can be found here.

Think about it today. All of these crap-weasels trying to divide America into groups of victims that need a big government solution to their grievances. Unfortunately, these grievances can never be rectified because the sickness is not in America, it is in their soul – put there by self-serving politicians, mindless celebrities, a corrupt mainstream media, and an educational system designed to indoctrinate, not educate.

Unless we wake up to reality, our enemies, those who would destroy America from within, will win.

We are so screwed.

-- steve