WHAT IS THE PROBLEM WITH THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY?

President Trump is so busy dodging Democrat flak from people like Adam Schiff and Elijah Cummings, and Republican flak from people like John McCain, Lindsey Graham, and Susan Collins; not to mention the 24/7 drumbeat of the progressive “fake news” that provides the worst possible spin to innocent stories, that he has forgotten that you start building a high-rise from the foundation up, you don’t start at the 25th floor and work your way down.

Instead of attacking the progressive socialist democrats who used to be his friends with hard-hitting investigations into their scandals and double-dealing, Trump appears content to Tweet out his displeasure just as long as his name stays in the news.

Where is the tough President Trump or even Trump the master negotiator? What we are getting is a re-run of Full House as Trump plays dad to Ivanka, Donny Junior, Eric, and father-in-law to Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner.

If Trump cannot deal effectively with progressive socialist democrats, he certainly cannot deal effectively with world leaders.

Trump has clear and unequivocal evidence, mostly provided by former FBI Director James Comey’s sworn testimony before Congress that he may have violated the Espionage Act in mishandling government-owned documents which he illegally removed before leaving office and passing them to a third party. If the allegations that there was classified information in those documents, then he has clearly broken the law.

Time for Trump to get serious and tough.

We are so screwed.

-- steve